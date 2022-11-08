Watch: This teacher’s lyrical lesson on the Hindi alphabet has everyone singing along

It is said that good primary education is fundamental to a child’s intellectual development. Unfortunately in India, state-funded education has long been in a dismal state in many areas. Nevertheless, many primary school teachers try their best to educate pupils in an engaging manner.

A video of one such dedicated teacher is now going viral. In the undated clip, a government school teacher is seen giving a lesson on the varnamala or Hindi alphabet in a classroom. Instead of simply going over the letters, he appears to have come up with a song that demonstrates how each letter is pronounced and what words are spelt using it. The students are seen repeating the lines of the song in rapt attention.

The video was shared online by a Twitter user who goes by the name Ankit Yadav Bojha (@Ankitydv92). Sharing the clip Monday, Bojha wrote, “क्या शानदार तरीका है पढ़ाने का बढ़िया गुरु जी…”, which roughly translates to, “What a wonderful way to teach Kudos Guruji…”.

वाह! क्या जबरजस्त तारीख है बच्चों को पढ़ाने का 👌👌

हर शिक्षक को इसी तरह से पढ़ाना चाहिए

क्योंकि ऐसे तरीकों से शिक्षकों को पढ़ाने में एवं बच्चों को पढ़ने में उनकी रुचि बढ़ती है । जिससे उनका मस्तक विकास करेगा। — Abhishek Singh Anant (@ASAnantOfficial) November 7, 2022

आप महान आदमी है। आप अध्यापक की भूमिका निभाते हुए। शिक्षा के साथ-साथ सभ्यता ,संस्कृति और पर्यावरण का भी जागृति पैदा कर रहे। हमें आप जैसे अध्यापकजी पर गर्व है। आपकी राह पर पूरे देश में शिक्षा पद्धति स्कूलों में लागू हो तो वह दिन दूर नहीं जब फिर भारत सोने की चिड़िया बन जाएगा। — Tejsing dewal (@DewalTejsing) November 8, 2022

Brilliant…👏…we need this type of teacher in every class worldwide. ❤️ take love and respect dear sir ji..🙇‍♂️ — Sandip Karmakar (@sandip_talks) November 7, 2022

Very beautiful, unique way of teaching method. — Ghanshyam Shukla (@Ghanshy29306195) November 7, 2022

Innovative methods.But they dies locally.needs to be recognized appreciated and spread among the teachers for the benefit of students across the country. — Bharat Bhushan (@Bharatsaklani83) November 7, 2022

Since being posted, the video has gathered over 4.3 lakh views and over 21,000 likes. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Brilliant… …we need this type of teacher in every class worldwide. take love and respect dear sir ji.. ”. Another person wrote, “Innovative methods. But they die locally. needs to be recognized appreciated and spread among the teachers for the benefit of students across the country.”

In May this year, a similar clip of a school teacher from Bihar had gone viral. In the video, the teacher was seen imparting an important lesson on precautions to be taken during a heatwave through a lyrical poem.