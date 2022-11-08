scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Watch: This teacher’s lyrical lesson on the Hindi alphabet has everyone singing along

In the undated video, the teacher appears to have come up with a song that demonstrates how each letter is pronounced and what words are spelt using it.

It is said that good primary education is fundamental to a child’s intellectual development. Unfortunately in India, state-funded education has long been in a dismal state in many areas. Nevertheless, many primary school teachers try their best to educate pupils in an engaging manner.

A video of one such dedicated teacher is now going viral. In the undated clip, a government school teacher is seen giving a lesson on the varnamala or Hindi alphabet in a classroom. Instead of simply going over the letters, he appears to have come up with a song that demonstrates how each letter is pronounced and what words are spelt using it. The students are seen repeating the lines of the song in rapt attention.

The video was shared online by a Twitter user who goes by the name Ankit Yadav Bojha (@Ankitydv92). Sharing the clip Monday, Bojha wrote, “क्या शानदार तरीका है पढ़ाने का बढ़िया गुरु जी…”, which roughly translates to, “What a wonderful way to teach Kudos Guruji…”.

Since being posted, the video has gathered over 4.3 lakh views and over 21,000 likes. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Brilliant… …we need this type of teacher in every class worldwide. take love and respect dear sir ji.. ”. Another person wrote, “Innovative methods. But they die locally. needs to be recognized appreciated and spread among the teachers for the benefit of students across the country.”

In May this year, a similar clip of a school teacher from Bihar had gone viral. In the video, the teacher was seen imparting an important lesson on precautions to be taken during a heatwave through a lyrical poem.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 01:54:56 pm
