On retirement day, Rajasthan teacher books helicopter to return home; here’s how netizens reacted

Now, this is what is called making a grand exit. A school teacher from Rajasthan, who retired on Saturday, decided to fly back home on a helicopter, fulfilling his long-cherished dream.

Scores of people gathered to watch as Ramesh Chand Meena, a teacher at a government school in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, along with his wife and grandson boarded the chopper to fly to his residence in Malawali village, which is 22 km away. Meena paid around Rs 4 lakh to book the chopper.

Take a look at the video here:

The social science teacher, who was given a farewell after 34 years of service, said he booked the chopper service as he wanted to fulfil his wife’s wish.

The flight was all of 18 minutes, but Meena said it was a memorable maiden experience of flying. But netizens had mixed reactions fo the retirement journey. Take a look:

Why not? Good for him! Everyone has the right to fulfil their dreams. — Varrsha (@Varrsha2) August 31, 2019

Sabko apne sapne pure karne chahiye apni life me..👏👏👍👍 — Indian Kim Jong Un (@ChowkidarKim) August 31, 2019

Government teacher so much money to splurge unless his ancestors have left a fortune . — R KRishna Kumar (@Kris0673) September 1, 2019

What a grand exit! Like a cricketer getting a good bye test match where he scores a century! — $ha$h 🇮🇳 (@SKJag2) September 1, 2019

Helicopter hire krne ka paisa hai lekin ..ST category ka reservation chahiye… Hypocrisy — shivshanker tiwari (@supershiv90) September 1, 2019