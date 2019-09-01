On retirement day, Rajasthan teacher books helicopter to return home; here’s how netizens reacted

Toggle Menu
The social science teacher was accompanied on the helicopter by his wife. (Source: Twitter /ANI)

Now, this is what is called making a grand exit. A school teacher from Rajasthan, who retired on Saturday, decided to fly back home on a helicopter, fulfilling his long-cherished dream.

Scores of people gathered to watch as Ramesh Chand Meena, a teacher at a government school in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, along with his wife and grandson boarded the chopper to fly to his residence in Malawali village, which is 22 km away. Meena paid around Rs 4 lakh to book the chopper.

The social science teacher, who was given a farewell after 34 years of service, said he booked the chopper service as he wanted to fulfil his wife’s wish.
The flight was all of 18 minutes, but Meena said it was a memorable maiden experience of flying. But netizens had mixed reactions fo the retirement journey. Take a look:

