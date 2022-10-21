School students groove to Ponninadi song in theatre; AR Rahman shares video

Not only has Mani Ratnam’s latest epic Ponniyin Selvan: 1 become one of the highest grossing movies of the year but its songs have been turning heads as well.

A video showing school students enjoying the Ponni Nadhi song in a theatre has taken the internet by storm, with music director A R Rahman also sharing the clip.

The students, in school uniform, are seen singing the song and making moves inside a theatre while the song plays on the big screen. The theatre seems to be mostly filled with school students and they are quite amused while watching the epic. The teachers can also be seen enjoying the song.

“#Ponninadhi Vibe..school kids ❤👌 all are happy to enjoying this song Thanks lot@arrahman❤ sir..#ponniyinselvan1,” read the caption of the clip. Several users said in the comments section that the clip was from a theatre in Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu. A user commented, “Sri sakthi at Mettupalayam.”

Watch the video here:

However, Rahman’s fans wondered why he used the clown emoji. A user commented, “Could’ve used a better emoji thalaivare.” Another said, “It’s not that @arrahman hasn’t given fun songs in this decade, but this reach is quite exceptional, harping back to the 90s & 00’s peak. Tears of joy.”

The film is based on the novel series by Amarar Kalki and the five-part novel actually narrates the story of Arulmozhi Varma who becomes Raja Raja Cholan I, popular king of the Chola kingdom. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Parthiban and Jayam Ravi.