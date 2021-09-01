SchoolReopen: It’s raining memes as children go back to school

After more than one-and-half-year, children in many states were finally back to school on . At least five states and union territories, including Delhi and Tamil Nadu, decided to reopen schools and adhered to Covid protocols . While in the real world safety was the concerning issue, conversation were dominated by hilarious memes online.

From staggered lunch breaks, to limiting the seating capacity in classrooms — local governments and educational institutions have enforced strict rules and guidelines to ensure safety of students. Although there have been fears about a third wave hitting the country soon, with a drop in Covid cases in most places, several state governments decided to slowly going back to normal.

As schools were set to reopen after a long break owing to the pandemic, where students would be back in physical classrooms moving away from remote learning, netizens couldn’t stop imagining hilarious situations. From children throwing tantrums to wake up early to maintaining strict decorum, social media was abuzz with memes.

Many joked parents will finally get some ‘me time’ while the children go back to schools, other shared how kids must be feeling sad and confused going back. Check out some of the interesting memes as #SchoolReopen trends on Twitter.

