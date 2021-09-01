scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Must Read

#SchoolReopen: It’s raining memes as children go back to school

Students in various parts of the country attended schools on September 1 after they reopened amid strict Covid-19 safety measures.

New Delhi |
September 1, 2021 2:51:14 pm
school reopen, back to school, indian school reopen, schools reopned memes, school open memes, covid pandemic school memes, indian expressFrom Delhi to Tamil Nadu, schools in many states reopened on September 1 after a gap of over 18 months.

After more than one-and-half-year, children in many states were finally back to school on . At least five states and union territories, including Delhi and Tamil Nadu, decided to reopen schools and adhered to Covid protocols . While in the real world safety was the concerning issue, conversation were dominated by hilarious memes online.

From staggered lunch breaks, to limiting the seating capacity in classrooms — local governments and educational institutions have enforced strict rules and guidelines to ensure safety of students. Although there have been fears about a third wave hitting the country soon, with a drop in Covid cases in most places, several state governments decided to slowly going back to normal.

As schools were set to reopen after a long break owing to the pandemic, where students would be back in physical classrooms moving away from remote learning, netizens couldn’t stop imagining hilarious situations. From children throwing tantrums to wake up early to maintaining strict decorum, social media was abuzz with memes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Many joked parents will finally get some ‘me time’ while the children go back to schools, other shared how kids must be feeling sad and confused going back. Check out some of the interesting memes as #SchoolReopen trends on Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 01: Latest News

Advertisement