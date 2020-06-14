Students’ soulful rendition of Indian Ocean’s ‘Bandeh’ impresses netizens

Formed in 1990, the rock band ‘Indian Ocean’, rose to fame for its pioneer fusion-rock genre. (Source: Sudip Nag/Facebook) Formed in 1990, the rock band ‘Indian Ocean’, rose to fame for its pioneer fusion-rock genre. (Source: Sudip Nag/Facebook)

The soulful rendition of “Bandeh” by a group of school children in Kolkata has impressed several people online, including the original composers of the song.

Formed in 1990, the rock band ‘Indian Ocean’ rose to fame for its pioneer fusion-rock genre. The popular music track was also used in Anurag Kashyap’s critically acclaimed film Black Friday.

“Are ruk ja re bandhe. are thum ja re bandhe. a kudrat has padegi ho! love for Indian Ocean ❤️ love for people. Watch and listen. students of Techno India Group Public School, Ariadaha,” wrote a musician Sudip Nag while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and also caught the attention of the Indian rock band. “This is incredible! Thank you Sudip Nag and the students of Techno India Group Public School, Ariadah,” read the caption of the viral clip shared by the official Facebook page of the band.

