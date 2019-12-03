Tiger on heels: Big cat chases tourist jeep at Ranthambore Park, video goes viral

While some wondered if the animal was triggered by the tourists, others tweeted that the animals should be left alone. (Representational Image/Source: Getty Images) While some wondered if the animal was triggered by the tourists, others tweeted that the animals should be left alone. (Representational Image/Source: Getty Images)

While spotting a tiger remains on the wish list of tourists visiting sanctuaries and national parks, those at the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan had their hearts in their mouths when a big cat decided to chase their vehicle.

The frightening 19-second video of the incident, tweeted by ANI, shows a tiger fiercely chasing a safari jeep as the driver tries to outrun it. The animal keeps on running behind the open jeep until the vehicle goes in the reverse direction and speeds away. The tiger also eventually slows down its pace.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Tiger chases a tourist vehicle in Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur. (1 December 2019) pic.twitter.com/CqsyyPfYn2 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

Viewed around 3,5000 times, the viral clip has been flooded with comments. While some wondered if the animal was egged on by the tourists, others tweeted that animals should be left alone in their own natural habitat. “We should leave them alone. Also there should be a complete ban on human entry into forest. Only Forest official should be allowed,” one user tweeted.

Seems that they entered it’s region. Tigers do not tolerate that. — ନ୍ୟାୟପତି ବଂଶୀ କୃଷ୍ଣ (Nyayapati Vamshi Krishna) (@nvkcivil20) December 2, 2019

We should leave them alone. Also there should br complete ban on human entry into forest. Only Forest official should be allowed. — The VVIP (@MrVVIPAK) December 2, 2019

It must be a tigress with her cubs nearby. — ShafiMohhamedKhatana (@mohhamed_shafi) December 2, 2019

Aww, he just wanted to play. https://t.co/IDBwNYBICO — Captain Jack Sparrow 👑👑 (@iamthunder847) December 2, 2019

