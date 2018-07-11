Follow Us:
Thursday, July 12, 2018

Twitterati panic as SC tells govt to either ‘restore the Taj Mahal or demolish it’

The court was hearing a petition to that called for the proper maintenance of Taj Mahal, the Mughal-era marble mausoleum, which draws thousands of tourists every year.

Published: July 11, 2018
taj mahal, taj mahal protection, supreme court, taj mahal preservation, taj mahal pollution, yogi adityanath, Archeological Survey of India, indian express, indian express news “Eighty million go to watch Eiffel Tower, which looks like a TV Tower. Our Taj is more beautiful,” says Supreme Court. (Source: File Photo)
Calling the protection of the Taj Mahal a ‘hopeless cause’, the Supreme Court slammed the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government for being lethargic towards the issue of preserving the 16th-century monument. “Either we will shut down the Taj or you demolish or restore it,” the court told the government on July 11.

The court was hearing a petition that called for the proper maintenance of the Mughal-era marble mausoleum, which draws thousands of tourists every year. The judges even compared the monument with the Eiffel Tower in Paris and said, “Eighty million go to watch Eiffel Tower, which looks like a TV Tower. Our Taj is more beautiful.” The court further stated that the orders were not being complied with.

In their defence, the Centre stated that researchers from IIT Kanpur have been assessing the source of pollution near the monument and will be submitting the report by the next four months.

The court’s statement did not go down well with many people, who took to various social networking platforms to express their views. While some criticised it, others were clearly upset. Moreover, many who had not seen the monument, were worried that it would be demolished before they could even visit it. Here are some of the reactions:

