Who was Sayoni Chakraborty, the 22-year-old pet influencer found dead days after her graduation?

Popular pet content creator Sayoni Chakraborty died at 22 in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, leaving her followers and the online community shocked by her sudden demise, according to News 18.

According to The HealthSite.com, Sayoni had reportedly been struggling with depression and emotional distress due to her relationship issues. While the police are investigating her death, local sources stated that her relationship-related tensions may have contributed to her deteriorating mental health.

Who was Sayoni Chakraborty?

Known for her cheerful personality and heartwarming content featuring her beloved pet cow, Sundari, Sayoni has built a loyal following across social media. Her videos, often showcasing her bond with animals and daily life, resonated with thousands of users.