Who was Sayoni Chakraborty, the 22-year-old pet influencer found dead days after her graduation?

Popular pet content creator Sayoni Chakraborty died at 22 in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, leaving her followers and the online community shocked by her sudden demise, according to News 18.
According to The HealthSite.com, Sayoni had reportedly been struggling with depression and emotional distress due to her relationship issues. While the police are investigating her death, local sources stated that her relationship-related tensions may have contributed to her deteriorating mental health.
Known for her cheerful personality and heartwarming content featuring her beloved pet cow, Sundari, Sayoni has built a loyal following across social media. Her videos, often showcasing her bond with animals and daily life, resonated with thousands of users.
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The news of her death came as a shock to fans, especially because she had continued to share smiling photos and videos on Instagram in the days leading up to the incident. Recently, she also celebrated completing her graduation and proudly shared the achievement on her social media platforms.
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Sayoni and her mother, Molly Chakraborty, were both popular content creators. Apart from their joint page, the mother-daughter duo also managed individual accounts. Molly Chakraborty enjoys a significant online following of her own.
Just a day before her death, a video featuring Sundari was uploaded to Sayoni’s social media page. Followers were eagerly awaiting her next vlog. However, on Thursday, reports emerged that her body had been recovered. However, Molly has not yet made a public statement regarding her daughter’s death.
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According to The Wall, Sayoni and her mother recently argued with temple authorities while offering puja in Naihati. Following the incident, she expressed her anger during a live stream on social media, triggering a debate.
DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know is experiencing psychological distress, relationship-related anxiety, depression, or overwhelming emotional difficulties, please know that support is available, and you do not have to face it alone. Professional guidance, confidential counselling, and trained professionals are available to provide the care and assistance you deserve.