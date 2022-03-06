scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 06, 2022
Say thank you, please and get discounts at this restaurant in Telangana

Saying “please”, “thank you”, and “have a nice day” to the restaurant staff at Dakshin-5 in the Khajaguda area of the city can get anyone discounts of up to Rs 35.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 6, 2022 6:39:05 pm
say thank you, please, discount in restaurant, Telangana, Hyderabad, Dakshin-5, hotel discount for courtesy, indian expressA vegetarian thali costs Rs 165 plus taxes and with a “Thali please”, patrons will have to pay only Rs 150. If one adds greetings and say Good Afternoon, then Rs 30 will be deducted from the price.

In a novel initiative to encourage good manners among its patrons, a restaurant in Telangana’s Hyderabad has offered “courtesy discounts” and earning plaudits online. Saying “please”, “thank you”, and “have a nice day” to the restaurant staff at Dakshin-5 in the Khajaguda area of the city can get anyone discounts of up to Rs 35.

More the courtesies, the more the discounts, A K Solanky and Sanjeev Kumar Blake, the managing partners of Dakshin-5, said in a press release.

A vegetarian thali costs Rs 165 plus taxes and with a “Thali please”, patrons will have to pay only Rs 150. If one adds greetings and say “Good Afternoon”, then Rs 30 will be deducted from the price. Similar discount offers are also available for the restaurant’s non-vegetarian thali. “This will not only encourage customers to be more polite, but it is putting a smile on their faces too,” said Solanky.

“The restaurant business is routine and repetitive. The staff is busy, performing myriad tasks due to which sometimes they may not serve customers to their satisfaction. It may annoy guests. This is an initiative that I have seen in the west. It breaks unpleasantness and will help forge food relationships and cultivate a win-win culture,” added Blake.

Blake also noted that restaurant staff are treated badly, even for no fault of their own. “The common courtesy has become very uncommon, and we are trying to bring back that culture,” he said.

In another special offer, “Elder the Better”, the restaurant also slashes the price equal to the age of an elderly person accompanied by any diner.

The newly-opened restaurant serves famous dishes from the South Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

During the inauguration of another restaurant belonging to the same management, The Wok Nation, food delivery workers were felicitated. The rare honour left one of the delivery workers, Adarsh, teary-eyed. The top 50 delivery workers in the location were chosen and honoured. “The city has more than 30,000 delivery boys, who have done great service during the lockdown. That is why we chose to invite some of them and felicitate,” said the management.

