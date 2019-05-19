‘Retweet in 2024’ say netizens as Farhan Akhtar urges Bhopal to vote a week after polls in city

As the Lok Sabha election season draws to an end, actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to urge voters in Bhopal to go out and cast their vote. However, the actor ended up tweeting a week after the polls were held in the city, giving people quite an opportunity to troll him.

Being quite vocal about who he is not supporting, Akhtar tweeted, “Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate.” His tweet was directed towards Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, accused in the Malegaon terror blasts case, who is out on bail and is BJP’s candidate in Bhopal.

Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 19, 2019

With a fan following of over 12 million, the post was bound to go viral and soon the trolling began with many pointing out the mistake in it. While some informed the actor that the voting date for Bhopal was a week before, that is May 12, others were quick to call him out for the blunder.

Are ye to 2024 ke liye hai… 🤣😂 #bollywoodkaeistein https://t.co/9v9EtPNLvi — The Coder (@onkartibe) May 19, 2019

@FarOutAkhtar yupp you have right twitter handle that matches your mind that is also out.

You are a phase late.#troll #Phase7 #Elections2019 https://t.co/v7R218Taot — Anant Dabli (@_AnantDabli) May 19, 2019

The whole world is laughing at him. But he still hasn’t deleted the tweet. Isko kehte hain sachchi bahaduri!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Zy1TKITDIK — Choudhary hates Season 8 (@ABChoudhary007) May 19, 2019

I guess you are Far Out in Space 😂 https://t.co/Hc24mC2q4d — Vagisha (@vagishasoni) May 19, 2019

Jayada pee li hai kya bhai….😊😊 https://t.co/DVJoWzf00S — Kishor (@Kishork97460328) May 19, 2019

Bhai aj nhi h vaha voting… Delete kr d bhai tweet…. https://t.co/sAQ7b4rhJt — Mudit Arora (@muditforguitar) May 19, 2019