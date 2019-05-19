Toggle Menu
‘Retweet in 2024’ say netizens as Farhan Akhtar urges Bhopal to vote a week after polls in city

With a fan following of over 12 million, the post was bound to go viral with many pointing out the mistake in it.

As the Lok Sabha election season draws to an end, actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to urge voters in Bhopal to go out and cast their vote. However, the actor ended up tweeting a week after the polls were held in the city, giving people quite an opportunity to troll him.

Being quite vocal about who he is not supporting, Akhtar tweeted, “Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate.” His tweet was directed towards Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, accused in the Malegaon terror blasts case, who is out on bail and is BJP’s candidate in Bhopal.

With a fan following of over 12 million, the post was bound to go viral and soon the trolling began with many pointing out the mistake in it. While some informed the actor that the voting date for Bhopal was a week before, that is May 12, others were quick to call him out for the blunder.

