‘Savage’: Assam Police’s sassy tweet on marijuana haul is winning the Internet

Law Enforcement agencies are no longer known just for their crime-solving abilities and helping citizens, their sense of humour and witty tweets too have become the order of the day. Recently, the police in Assam seized a big consignment of marijuana and had a tongue in cheek way to let all know about it.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Police asked on the micro-blogging site if anyone lost their weed supply. “Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night?” wrote the social media team online.

Asking the people who lost it to not “panic”. Asking the cornered people to contact Dhubri district police for further assistance, the team added, “Don’t panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;)”.

Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don’t panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri. pic.twitter.com/fNoMjbGSKX — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 4, 2019

The sassy tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention online, leaving Twitterati in splits. While some called it “epic trolling” and loved how they decided to roast the offenders online. Others obviously followed it with some ‘pot’ humour and sarcastically called for more retweets so that it reaches the real owners soon!

