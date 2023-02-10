scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Satish Kaushik shares video of scrap dealer singing hit melody from ‘Tere Naam’; netizens get nostalgic

The man is heard singing the song “Kyo Kisi Ko”, originally sung by Udit Narayan, as he goes about collecting newspapers and plastic waste on a street.

Salman Khan’s film ‘Tere Naam’, released almost 20 years ago, is considered one of his finest performances till date. The film was moderately successful at the box office but gained a cult following and its songs became a blockbuster. The film’s director Satish Kaushik has shared on Twitter the video of a scrap dealer singing a song from the movie, unleashing a fair dose of nostalgia among netizens.

The man is heard singing the song “Kyo Kisi Ko”, originally sung by Udit Narayan, as he goes about collecting newspapers and plastic waste on a street. Sharing the clip, director of the film Satish Kaushik wrote, “What a public adulation of the song from Tere Naam even after 20 years. Proud of this film.”

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on February 8, the video has received more than 68,000 views. “Sir please try to re release tere naam in some mass fvt places. Please sir, It’s a request from millions of tere naam fans,” a user commented. “We don’t make songs anymore. That’s the tough reality. Thank you for the wonderful album and movie sir,” another user said. “Even without music …its amazing,” another netizen posted. “Crying after listening this,” said another shared.

‘Tere Naam’, starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla, was released in 2003. It was a remake of the 1999 Tamil film Sethu.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 16:23 IST
