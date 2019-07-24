Toggle Menu
‘Sasta and tikao’: Desi viewers cheer as Netflix India announces new Rs 199 plan

The announcement created a huge buzz and got everyone talking online. Most users were thrilled to try out the new 'sasta and tikao' plan and marked the occasion by sharing hilarious GIFs and memes.

Netflix’s new ‘Made in India’ plan for Rs 199 per month created a huge buzz online.

In a bid to woo Indian customers, Netflix launched a new plan exclusively for India, creating a huge buzz online. The global streaming services announced a new ‘Made in India’ plan at just Rs 199 per month, which is the company’s cheapest plan ever.

The plan, however, is specific only for mobiles and tablet users. Most users were thrilled to try out the new ‘sasta and tikao’ plan and marked the occasion by sharing hilarious GIFs and memes. While most were excited at the announcement, others still thought it was expensive, as it meant fishing out around Rs 2,400 per year nonetheless.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the news.

The new plan does not support HD or 720p or higher resolution content but only offers SD or standard definition content at 480p resolution. The plan also does not support casting to other devices and supports only one concurrent stream per account.

With this new plan, Netflix will try to bridge the gap amid intense competition from Amazon Prime Videos and other local players. While Amazon Prime Video starts at Rs 999 per year or Rs 129 per month, Hotstar subscription starts at Rs 999 per year or Rs 299 per month.

