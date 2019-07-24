‘Sasta and tikao’: Desi viewers cheer as Netflix India announces new Rs 199 plan

In a bid to woo Indian customers, Netflix launched a new plan exclusively for India, creating a huge buzz online. The global streaming services announced a new ‘Made in India’ plan at just Rs 199 per month, which is the company’s cheapest plan ever.

Advertising

The plan, however, is specific only for mobiles and tablet users. Most users were thrilled to try out the new ‘sasta and tikao’ plan and marked the occasion by sharing hilarious GIFs and memes. While most were excited at the announcement, others still thought it was expensive, as it meant fishing out around Rs 2,400 per year nonetheless.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the news.

Hurray! Netflix gets cheaper; new mobile-only subscription plan to be available at Rs 199 per month; details inside#NetflixNewPlan netflix pic.twitter.com/XB8qIyitRc — navneet (@navneet63006892) July 24, 2019

Me: Netflix Rs 199 ka plan announce kiya, ab to purchase kar le. Stock market friend: Thoda rukta hu, abhi aur girega 😂 — Sandeep Kakadiya (@stkakadiya) July 24, 2019

Netflix announce Rs 199 plan in India….

Me – pic.twitter.com/KrXbGMlgEZ — God’s Perfect Idiot 🇮🇳 (@OhNoParth) July 24, 2019

Me after buying the new mobile-only Rs.199 plan of @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/B0SIXLfhyl — Juhi Jain (@schizopuniac) July 24, 2019

Netflix get cheaper at just Rs 199 per month People who didn’t use Netflix b4 will b like – pic.twitter.com/UQBYhBgUce — Gagan (@GaganAlmighty) July 24, 2019

Netflix launches cheaper mobile subscription plan in India, priced at Rs 199 | tech | Hindustan Times https://t.co/jIGQYSOYo4 pic.twitter.com/CAdcD6ZRkX — Vidhi (@vidhifirst) July 24, 2019

@NetflixIndia launched a mobile only plan for rs.199/m Netflix sellers: pic.twitter.com/YwGacnzniK — Bhupesh Bansal (@twittytwittier) July 24, 2019

Cool! @netflix is like, let’s increase subscription price at US and launch Rs 199 plan at India to attract Indian users. 😂😂😂 Eye doctors, you guys gonna have good day soon. 😂😂 — Dharmesh (@dharmesh789) July 24, 2019

You are rich if you can afford Netflix cheapest plan #NetflixIndia — sachuration (@sachuration) July 24, 2019

The new plan does not support HD or 720p or higher resolution content but only offers SD or standard definition content at 480p resolution. The plan also does not support casting to other devices and supports only one concurrent stream per account.

With this new plan, Netflix will try to bridge the gap amid intense competition from Amazon Prime Videos and other local players. While Amazon Prime Video starts at Rs 999 per year or Rs 129 per month, Hotstar subscription starts at Rs 999 per year or Rs 299 per month.