After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo

The 55-year-old began her railway career at the printing press in Kurseong, where she worked for years.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 04:16 PM IST
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
Sarita Yolmo created history by becoming the first woman Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) in the 146-year history of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR).

The 55-year-old began her railway career at the printing press in Kurseong, where she worked for years. Before her career at the printing press, she was briefly employed at the railway hospital in Tindharia. As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri.

“The tracks of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) are witnessing a historic milestone as Sarita Yolmo takes on the mantle of the first woman Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) assigned to the prestigious ‘Tour Duty’ on the world-heritage site railway,” the Northeast Frontier Railway chief public relations officer said.

On February 5, Yolmo was assigned duty as a TTE on the DHR route between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling. “As TTE in the DHR, I was thrilled and equally tense as I was the only TTE, while in other trains I had many colleagues travelling with me as TTEs. Above all, taking care of so many passengers for the 10-hour-long journey between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling itself was another new episode for me,” HT quoted Yolmo as saying.

Also Read | A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others

According to the report, Yolmo studied at Sonada High School up to Class 12 and later enrolled in college in Darjeeling. However, she had to discontinue her studies in the first year after securing a railway job in 1991.

Her husband, Dawa Yolmo, who retired a year ago as a senior section engineer from the railway workshop at Tindharia, expressed pride in her achievement. “Sarita is not only a dedicated railway employee. She is equally a dedicated mother and wife, and now that she has become the first woman train ticket collector has brought yet another responsibility on her shoulders,” he said.

DHR director Rishab Choudhury congratulated her, saying, “We are happy for Sarita and would wish her the best.”

 

