After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo

Sarita Yolmo created history by becoming the first woman Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) in the 146-year history of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR).

The 55-year-old began her railway career at the printing press in Kurseong, where she worked for years. Before her career at the printing press, she was briefly employed at the railway hospital in Tindharia. As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri.

“The tracks of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) are witnessing a historic milestone as Sarita Yolmo takes on the mantle of the first woman Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) assigned to the prestigious ‘Tour Duty’ on the world-heritage site railway,” the Northeast Frontier Railway chief public relations officer said.