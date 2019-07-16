SareeTwitter trends on social media; women share pictures draped in their favourite saree

#SareeTwitter became the recent addition to the long list of viral hashtags on the microblogging website. Women are sharing their favourite saree pictures on Twitter along with the hashtag.
The trend was soon joined in by some celebrities and politicians. It is, however, not clear as to how or who began the trend. “It’s the most beautiful attire. And when you don’t know what to wear for an occasion, just drape a saree,” wrote a user Shikha Singh as she shared her pictures in a saree.
Check out some more here:
Day or night, black is a constant. #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/uUaM9BOsz8
— Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) July 15, 2019
Obligatory #SareeTwitter photo, wearing a traditional Berhampuri silk saree from #Odisha. pic.twitter.com/tW1KalCyRP
— Sharell Cook (@AboutIndia) July 16, 2019
Because #SareeTwitter is trending 💁🏻♀️ *Seeking for instant validation* pic.twitter.com/LBitroDM8I
— Sanika Ranade (@SanikaRanade) July 16, 2019
Cotton handloom…my fav kind of sarees! #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/ESTDa60eht
— •|ਗਰੇਵਾਲ|• (@canniikin) July 15, 2019
Saree dipicts our Indian tradition and culture. It is also supposed to be known as our sexiest costume. One looks dignified , elegant, beautiful , graceful and yet can seem very appealing in it #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/gVIuAZ6Uco
— Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 15, 2019
Did someone say #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/lAHxF7wElf
— say goodbye to daisy miller (@aksharraa) July 14, 2019
Okay, so since #SareeTwitter is slowly creeping up on my TL, here’s my contribution. Well, contributions… pic.twitter.com/7z2vHlRW4v
— Brewkie Honari Bayko (@stigette_baxi) July 14, 2019
Here comes a trend I can completely relate to! #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/CrP95J5edv
— Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 15, 2019
I love sarees. #SareeTwitter #sareelove #sareeswag #saree pic.twitter.com/rwGR4NWlIc
— Arpita Kuila (@ArpitaKuila) July 16, 2019
Wearing the six yard silk inherited from grandmother!#SareeTwitter #sareeswag #PhysioInSaree pic.twitter.com/9NK7FqEXUw
— Niraimathi Nallannan (@knniraimathi) July 16, 2019
It’s the most beautiful attire. And when u don’t know what to wear for an occasion, just drape a saree 😊 #SareeTwitter #sareelove pic.twitter.com/CkCb1yZnc5
— Shikha singh (@sukun1234) July 16, 2019