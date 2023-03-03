scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
‘Stop relying on our fashion sense’: Saree, ‘mundu’ signs on bathroom doors at Jaipur restaurant confuse netizens

Many say they would find it hard to distinguish between the male and female ones if the signs were at a pub.

Male and female signs on bathroom doorsThe slanting red line with golden stripes indicated a saree while the straight line dropping from the waist showed a mundu. (Source: Ravi Handa@ravihanda/Twitter)
Signs displayed on bathroom doors at a restaurant in Jaipur, Rajasthan, have generated chatter online. Many commented that if it were a pub, drunk customers would have entered the wrong bathrooms. Podcaster Ravi Handa shared photographs of the signs, which seem to have confused many.

The sign with a slanted red line apparently indicated a saree whereas the sign with a straight line dropping from the waist indicated a mundu. The former was meant for women and the latter for men. Handa said the signs were from a south Indian restaurant.

“Request to all restaurants – please start using English to indicate bathrooms. Stop relying on our fashion sense,” Handa wrote.

Handa added in the comments section, “For the few who don’t get it, Left with a slanted line is indicating a saari, so female. Right with a straight line coming down from the waist is indicating a lungi/dhoti/mundu, so male. Restaurant is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan.”

Many Twitter users were left confused by the signs. One of them commented, “I lost it when I saw Mars and Venus at a pub 6 years ago.” Another user wrote, “The most irritating trend! Especially after a drink or two it’s impossible to assess.” A third user remarked, “I do not see a problem with this. The fact that men and women have different dresses is common knowledge. The imagery is confusing, that is correct. Someone may mistake their assigned washrooms. But I do not mind the sari and lungi comparison.”

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 15:35 IST
