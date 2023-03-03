‘Stop relying on our fashion sense’: Saree, ‘mundu’ signs on bathroom doors at Jaipur restaurant confuse netizens

Signs displayed on bathroom doors at a restaurant in Jaipur, Rajasthan, have generated chatter online. Many commented that if it were a pub, drunk customers would have entered the wrong bathrooms. Podcaster Ravi Handa shared photographs of the signs, which seem to have confused many.
The sign with a slanted red line apparently indicated a saree whereas the sign with a straight line dropping from the waist indicated a mundu. The former was meant for women and the latter for men. Handa said the signs were from a south Indian restaurant.
“Request to all restaurants – please start using English to indicate bathrooms. Stop relying on our fashion sense,” Handa wrote.
Request to all restaurants – please start using English to indicate bathrooms.
Stop relying on our fashion sense. pic.twitter.com/Ms0bCQUf1A
— Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) March 3, 2023
Handa added in the comments section, “For the few who don’t get it, Left with a slanted line is indicating a saari, so female. Right with a straight line coming down from the waist is indicating a lungi/dhoti/mundu, so male. Restaurant is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan.”
For the few who don’t get it,
Left with a slanted line is indicating a saari, so female.
Right with a straight line coming down from the waist is indicating a lungi / dhoti / mundu, so male.
Restaurant is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
— Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) March 3, 2023
Many Twitter users were left confused by the signs. One of them commented, “I lost it when I saw Mars and Venus at a pub 6 years ago.” Another user wrote, “The most irritating trend! Especially after a drink or two it’s impossible to assess.” A third user remarked, “I do not see a problem with this. The fact that men and women have different dresses is common knowledge. The imagery is confusing, that is correct. Someone may mistake their assigned washrooms. But I do not mind the sari and lungi comparison.”
I lost it when I saw Mars and Venus at a pub 6 years ago.
— Sneharth (@_NoneType) March 3, 2023
The most irritating trend!
Especially after a drink or two it's impossible to assess.
— Indrajit (@indromal) March 3, 2023
Clearly one is a saree and the other a lungi/vesti. I would say on point for a South Indian joint!
— Anirudh M 🗯 (@insaneani_) March 3, 2023
So which is which? And where is this?
— Devika Razdan (@motherbearwitch) March 3, 2023
How do we identify.. my guess straight line for men and maybe the curved line represents the saree and so it is for women, right?
— Spacemagnetor (@spacemagnetor) March 3, 2023
I do not see a problem with this. The fact that men and women have different dresses is common knowledge.
The imagery is confusing, that is correct. Someone may mistake their assigned washrooms.
But I do not mind the sari and lungi comparison.
— Rakesh Ningthoujam (@RakeshNingthjam) March 3, 2023
I do not see a problem with this. The fact that men and women have different dresses is common knowledge.
The imagery is confusing, that is correct. Someone may mistake their assigned washrooms.
But I do not mind the sari and lungi comparison.
— Rakesh Ningthoujam (@RakeshNingthjam) March 3, 2023
Absolutely….
Some restaurants overestimate their customers smartness …
— hari iyer (@iyerhari14) March 3, 2023
Confusing 😂😂
— Aditi Mittal (@whyaditinot) March 3, 2023
It's like solving a puzzle when the only thing you want to do is urgently pee.
— Valyou Investing (@ValyouInvesting) March 3, 2023
Thanks for explaining. This one would have done my head in.
— Biggie M (@bighneshm) March 3, 2023
This would make me mad 🤯 I hope they don’t serve alcohol in that restaurant. Very hard to decipher when senses are impaired 🤣
— Pallavi Pawar (@iampallavipawar) March 3, 2023
Pictorial depictions in most places are generally clearer than words written, no matter in any language at any place in the world… But this is by far d worst n most confusing pictorial one i see!
If nothing atleast hair style or head gear could have bn made different!
— A100Lamps (@myspeak_shato) March 3, 2023
Use pronouns ?Also Read
Where is they/them pic.twitter.com/R6Ci5mUYoR
— uncommonprofit (@uncommonprofit) March 3, 2023