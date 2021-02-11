Sara Ali Khan’s video of wisdom tooth extraction is leaving netizens in splits

The 25-year-old’s video delighted many on the internet and has racked up over 2 million views.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently shared a video which she shot ahead of her wisdom tooth extraction.

The video, which was part of her popular ‘Namaste Darshako’ series on Instagram featured her visit to the dentist.

“Namaste darshako. Sorry, main itne achche se baat nahi bol pa rahi hoon. Mujhe humare har sentence mein hasee aa rahi hai (Hello, viewers. Sorry, I am not able to speak very well, I can’t contain my laughter), she says, at the beginning of the video.

Introducing her doctor to her followers, Khan says, “Woh humare gyaani daanto ka…udghaatan bolne wali thi (He is going to ‘inaugurate’ my wisdom teeth) but I don’t think that is correct”.

“That means launch, right? What is extraction,” Khan adds, struggling to find the Hindi word for ‘extraction’.

“Ukhaadne wale hai!, she says after finding the right word. “That is the plan for the day. I had some food with mom for her birthday dinner but I think she is gonna make…” she adds, before dozing off, due to the anaesthesia.

The video ends with the actor addressing her fans after the surgery. “Namaste darshako. Humara surgery ho gaya. Sab kushal mangal” (Hello, viewers my surgery is over, all went well.), she updated her fans.

The 25-year-old's video delighted many on the internet and has racked up over 2 million views.