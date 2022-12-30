scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Watch: Santa Claus grooves to Rajasthani folk music

As the icon surrounding Saint Nicholas reached India, it had a Rajasthani folk music twist.

Santa Claus in Rajasthan, Santa Claus dancing to folk song, funny santa claus video, funny video, christmas, indian expressAs he grooves enthusiastically, the camera pans to show the group of musicians playing the song.

As Christmas festive fervour settles down and everyone gears up to celebrate the New Year, a video of Santa Claus in Rajasthan has triggered laughs online. It was not Jingle Bells or We Wish You a Merry Christmas song that a man clad in Santa Claus costume grooved to. As the icon surrounding Saint Nicholas reached India, it had a Rajasthani folk music twist.

The clip shared by Dr Bhageerath Choudhary, Additional Private Secretary in the Office of Minister of State of Labour and Employment shows a man dressed as Santa Claus doing rounds to Rajasthani folk music. As he grooves enthusiastically, the camera pans to show the group of musicians playing the song.

“When #santa reaches Rajasthan. #humour,” Choudhary captioned the clip. Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 15,000 views on Twitter. Santa Claus’ performance tickled the funny bones of internet users and many poked fun at him. A user commented, “That is the hypnotic effect of Rajasthani Folk.” Another user wrote, “Santa with lungi dance will be fun.” A third user commented, “Too good .. brought a smile to face.”

Also, a group of jostling children barged into Kanjar police station in Kerala’s Idukki as a carol team. Holding balloons and the red iconic cap of Santa Claus, the children broke into dance inside the station. One of them dressed as Santa Claus also received a gift from a cop while another one was seen searching for “jail” inside the station. The friendly cop corrected him saying there is a cell inside the police station.

