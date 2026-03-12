Kerala businessman gifts Rs 2.57 lakhs to employees after Sanju Samson’s heroics helped India’s T20 World Cup win

India’s T20 World Cup triumph over New Zealand on Sunday brought joy to cricket fans across the country. For Nithin Babu, a 37-year-old businessman from Kerala who previously lived in Bengaluru, the victory became a reason to celebrate not just personally but with the people who help run his business.

According to a report by Onmanorama, Babu decided to reward the employees at his two garment stores after India clinched the title. All 82 staff members received Rs 2,000 each, taking the total reward to Rs 1.64 lakh. For him, the gesture was a simple way of sharing the happiness of the moment with his team.

The win held special meaning for Babu because Kerala’s own Sanju Samson played a starring role in the final. Samson scored a blazing 89 off 46 balls, helping India seal the championship.

“When Sanju achieves something, it feels as if I have achieved it myself. That is the feeling every Malayali has,” Babu told Onmanorama. “He does what many of us only dreamed of doing. So the happiness we feel is the same.”

In fact, the post-final reward was just the latest in a series of celebrations throughout the tournament. Each time Samson delivered a standout performance, Babu marked the occasion by rewarding his staff.

When India beat the West Indies cricket team in the Super Eights, and Samson scored an unbeaten 97, Babu distributed Rs 500 each to 62 employees at his main store in Pampady’s Ponnappan City, spending Rs 31,000. Later, after Samson smashed another 89 in the semifinal against the England cricket team at Wankhede Stadium, the reward increased to Rs 1,000 per staff member, totalling Rs 62,000.

“Sanju achieved something I once dreamed of doing. How could I sit quietly without celebrating it? And celebrations are always better when shared with the people who stand with us,” he said.

Nithin Babu’s love for cricket

Nithin Babu’s connection to cricket goes back to his teenage years in Pampady in Kerala’s Kottayam district. He regularly played in local tournaments and represented his college team. At one point, he was even selected to join the Kottayam Cricket Club while still in Class 12. However, joining meant buying a full cricket kit, something his family could not afford at the time.

Years later, when he moved to Bengaluru to pursue Business Management, cricket once again seemed within reach. While studying, he worked part-time to support himself and often passed a cricket academy during his commute. Curious, he asked about enrolling.

The monthly fee was Rs 8,000–exactly what he earned from his job. “That’s when I realised it was impossible,” he told Onmanorama.

After completing his studies, Babu worked at several companies in Bengaluru and later took up a job at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. Around the same time, he married his longtime partner, Blessy. Although he had a stable career, he eventually chose to step away and start his own venture.

He opened a small clothing shop named Feya Garments in Pampady, naming it after his eldest daughter, Feya Nithin. Blessy joined him in running the store.

Over the years, the business gradually expanded. Babu went on to launch another outlet called JRN Clothing in Pampady and later set up a manufacturing and export unit in Tiruppur.

Today, his garment business generates an annual turnover of around Rs 30 crore. Looking back, he feels the setbacks he faced in pursuing cricket eventually pushed him toward building something successful in business.

“I could not chase my dream of becoming a cricketer because of financial constraints and lack of support. Life then became a struggle to build a business,” he said.

Despite the change in career, cricket remains close to his heart. Watching Samson bat has become a ritual at home. Sometimes, he even sits through matches wearing cricket pads and gloves, with a bat and helmet kept beside him.

“When Sanju is at the crease, it feels as if I am standing there. The tension, excitement and pride – everything feels personal,” he said.