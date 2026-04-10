A broken screen and black Range Rover: Sanju Samson’s incredible act for a fan in Kerala’s Palakkad goes viral

Despite a dip in form during the Indian Premier League 2026, Sanju Samson has managed to win admiration for a kind gesture off the field in Kerala.
The incident unfolded on April 7 around 5.30 pm near Punchappadam School on the Mundur, Thootha Road, in Palakkad, according to a report by Kerala Kaumudi. T Sabareesh, a local from Kadampazhipuram, had gone to a nearby ground with friends for a routine game of cricket. A fan of both Chennai Super Kings and Samson, he was dressed in a yellow jersey and holding a bat when he spotted a black Range Rover parked close to the bus stop.
Curious, Sabareesh walked over and realised it was Samson standing by the car, speaking on his phone. Excited to see the cricketer in person, he asked for a selfie. “Of course”, Samson replied. However, as they clicked the picture, Samson noticed the phone’s cracked screen, which affected the photo quality.
SANJU SAMSON – A Heart of Gold 🥹
Sanju is in Kerala right now to cast his vote for the upcoming state elections. A fan boy met him and tried to click a selfie. Sanju noticed that his phone had display lines on it and asked him what happened to his phone. The boy said he… pic.twitter.com/eNwsBORVnK
— Deepu (@deepu_drops) April 8, 2026
What followed surprised everyone. Samson opened his car’s trunk, took out a brand-new phone, and handed it to the fan. “You can keep this. Your phone’s display is damaged,” he said, before encouraging him to keep playing cricket.
The touching exchange has struck a chord online, especially as it comes during a challenging phase for Samson in the IPL. While he played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph with some standout performances, that momentum hasn’t quite carried into the current season with the Chennai Super Kings.