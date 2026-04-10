A broken screen and black Range Rover: Sanju Samson’s incredible act for a fan in Kerala’s Palakkad goes viral

Excited to see the cricketer in person, Sabareesh asked for a selfie. However, as they clicked the picture, Samson noticed the phone’s cracked screen

Despite a dip in form during the Indian Premier League 2026, Sanju Samson has managed to win admiration for a kind gesture off the field in Kerala.

The incident unfolded on April 7 around 5.30 pm near Punchappadam School on the Mundur, Thootha Road, in Palakkad, according to a report by Kerala Kaumudi. T Sabareesh, a local from Kadampazhipuram, had gone to a nearby ground with friends for a routine game of cricket. A fan of both Chennai Super Kings and Samson, he was dressed in a yellow jersey and holding a bat when he spotted a black Range Rover parked close to the bus stop.