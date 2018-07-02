Follow Us:
Monday, July 02, 2018
‘Sanju’ whitewashes Sanjay Dutt’s wrongdoings, say Twitterati

Several movie-goers called it a nice work of fiction, but seemed to be of the opinion that it glorified the actor and showed him as a victim.

Updated: July 2, 2018 12:11:50 pm
Sanju, the biopic on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, is raking in moolah at the box office, but on Twitter, people have different opinion about the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film. Even as most critics and audience seem to have liked the biopic so far, but going by the buzz on social media, many seem to be of the opinion that the film whitewashes the actor’s involvement in the 1993 Bombay blasts case. Dutt was arrested and charged under TADA or Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act for receiving and being in possession of weapons and for conspiracy in the blasts.

Several movie-goers called it a nice work of fiction, but seemed to be of the opinion that it glorified Dutt and showed him as a victim of media witchunt. So much so, the movie even has a song dedicated to how media portrays him, say some Twitter users. “#Sanju is all about performances Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor are phenomenal. Otherway round it’s a fiction than a biopic. Totally whitewashes story of #SanjayDutt.” wrote Abhishek Mahato, “Still reeling from the 3-hr PR campaign disguised as a film. Ridiculous how much #Sanju whitewashes Sanjay Dutt’s crimes, actions & stupidities and leaves out massive chunks of his life. And what’s with the media bashing? The media didn’t buy & store the AK 56s or grenades. Crap.” wrote Jawad, on the micro-blogging site.

Here is what others had to say.

Have you watched Sanju yet? Let us know what you think of the film in the comments section below.

