‘Sanju’ whitewashes Sanjay Dutt’s wrongdoings, say Twitterati

Sanju, the biopic on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, is raking in moolah at the box office, but on Twitter, people have different opinion about the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film. Even as most critics and audience seem to have liked the biopic so far, but going by the buzz on social media, many seem to be of the opinion that the film whitewashes the actor’s involvement in the 1993 Bombay blasts case. Dutt was arrested and charged under TADA or Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act for receiving and being in possession of weapons and for conspiracy in the blasts.

Several movie-goers called it a nice work of fiction, but seemed to be of the opinion that it glorified Dutt and showed him as a victim of media witchunt. So much so, the movie even has a song dedicated to how media portrays him, say some Twitter users. “#Sanju is all about performances Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor are phenomenal. Otherway round it’s a fiction than a biopic. Totally whitewashes story of #SanjayDutt.” wrote Abhishek Mahato, “Still reeling from the 3-hr PR campaign disguised as a film. Ridiculous how much #Sanju whitewashes Sanjay Dutt’s crimes, actions & stupidities and leaves out massive chunks of his life. And what’s with the media bashing? The media didn’t buy & store the AK 56s or grenades. Crap.” wrote Jawad, on the micro-blogging site.

Here is what others had to say.

According to Hirani’s #SANJU: Responsible for:

His drug addiction – A friend

Him exploiting women – Women

Him picking up the gun – Death/rape threats by Hindus

Him being tried as a terrorist – Media NOT responsible for any of these things:

Sanju himself — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) July 1, 2018

#Sanju is all about performances vicky kaushal and ranbir kapoor are phenomenal.

Otherway round it’s a fiction than a biopic. Totally whitewashes story of #SanjayDutt. #OnelifeManyLies — ABHISHEK MAHATO (@ABHI09_MAHATO) July 1, 2018

Conflicted about “whitewashes a criminal” debate about Sanju. Probably it does, but then some of my favourite movies glorifies something wrong, Goodfellas makes mafias “cool” & I love that movie. So basically, I don’t know what’s right or wrong. — Aayush (@slicesofIife) June 29, 2018

Still reeling from the 3-hr PR campaign disguised as a film. Ridiculous how much #Sanju whitewashes Sanjay Dutt’s crimes, actions & stupidities and leaves out massive chunks of his life. And what’s with the media bashing? The media didn’t buy & store the AK 56s or grenades. Crap. — Jawad (@Jawadweets) July 1, 2018

Ranbir’s pitch-perfect act aside, #Sanju conveniently blames the media for most of Sanjay Dutt’s woes -even dedicating an entire song to it-while attempting to whitewash the fact that Dutt did indeed commit an illegal act & was convicted by the court. — Ruhi Tewari (@RuhiTewari) July 1, 2018

2. Name should’ve been My name is Sanjay Dutt & I’m not a Terrorist. It conveniently overlooks a big portion of Sanju’s life yet is pretty precise wid mentioning the exact no. of bullets Sanju rcvd wid the AK 56 It’s a simplistic hagiography. Watch it for Vicky Kaushal if u must — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 30, 2018

