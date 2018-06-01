‘Sanju’ trailer: Ranbir Kapoor’s dialogue about Sanjay Dutt’s life is now a HILARIOUS meme

Watched the Sanju trailer yet? Do you have a funny meme for this dialogue by Ranbir Kapoor? (Source: Twitter) Watched the Sanju trailer yet? Do you have a funny meme for this dialogue by Ranbir Kapoor? (Source: Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor has got into the skin of Sanjay Dutt in his much-awaited biopic Sanju, which has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani. While the posters and stills are already living up to the hype, the trailer seems to have blown many minds. There’s no denying that Kapoor’s looks and acting skills are raking in much critical appreciation from all across the globe — now, cut to social media (especially Twitter), and there is no stopping the meme-makers either.

ALSO READ | Sanju trailer: Ranbir Kapoor’s stellar acting garners praise on Twitter

No sooner did the filmmakers release the trailer online, it was nothing short of a festival as people started posting a series of stills, twisting it in different contexts and turning them into fun one-liner puns. Now, another dialogue from the movie has grabbed many eyeballs and become the fodder for jokes and witticisms.

ALSO READ | Sanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor’s looks in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic trigger hilarious memes

In one scene, Anushka Sharma asks Kapoor how many women he has slept with and he responds with “308 tak yaad hai (I can remember up to 308 of them).” Quite a hysterical scenario, isn’t it? Well, it is now a new meme format that has got Twitterati hooked. While one user captioned it, “Pure saal me kitne paise karch kiye tumne?” another one wrote, “Interview to CA: Kitne attempts ke baad CA bane ho?”

ALSO READ | Sanju Trailer: Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has now become a set of memes

Check out other hilarious reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

Pure saal me kitne paise karch kiye tumne? Marwadi Boy: pic.twitter.com/bLoRtjicqf — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) May 31, 2018

Life meh kitni baar Duck Out hue ho? Afridi : pic.twitter.com/T16WP9B0Uv — 🕉️ U M E S H 🕉️ (@umeshtiwari02) May 31, 2018

Interview to CA : Kitne attempts ke baad CA bane ho? CA : pic.twitter.com/wexLzZzjvr — 🕉️ U M E S H 🕉️ (@umeshtiwari02) May 30, 2018

Saawariya movie kitne logo ne dekhi thi? pic.twitter.com/KOEE2vAEZI — Maulana Chota Don (@choga_don) May 30, 2018

Life me kitni baar retirement li hai Afridi: pic.twitter.com/TNg5Xw7IBR — Gaurav Athalekar (@gauru8) May 31, 2018

Apni Girl Friend ko Mobile Kitni Baar Charge Karaya ! pic.twitter.com/782YvWbLkX — Tadkamarkey (@Aneelgs) May 30, 2018

Friend : Kitni ladkiyon se reject hua? Mechanical Engineer : pic.twitter.com/z86B3z2Wc4 — Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) May 31, 2018

Pull up your creative sock already and send us your favourite memes from the trailer, won’t you?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd