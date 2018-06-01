Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

‘Sanju’ trailer: Ranbir Kapoor’s dialogue about Sanjay Dutt’s life is now a HILARIOUS meme

'Sanju' trailer: Ranbir Kapoor tells Anushka Sharma in one scene: "308 tak yaad hai (I can remember up to 308 of them)." The dialogue is now a funny meme, and Twitterati are obsessed with it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2018 6:45:34 pm
sanju trailer, sanju trailer memes, sanju trailer ranbir kapoor memes, sanju trailer twitter memes, sanju trailer tweets, sanju trailer memes, sanju trailer Twitter reactions, Indian express, Indian express news Watched the Sanju trailer yet? Do you have a funny meme for this dialogue by Ranbir Kapoor? (Source: Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor has got into the skin of Sanjay Dutt in his much-awaited biopic Sanju, which has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani. While the posters and stills are already living up to the hype, the trailer seems to have blown many minds. There’s no denying that Kapoor’s looks and acting skills are raking in much critical appreciation from all across the globe — now, cut to social media (especially Twitter), and there is no stopping the meme-makers either.

ALSO READ | Sanju trailer: Ranbir Kapoor’s stellar acting garners praise on Twitter

No sooner did the filmmakers release the trailer online, it was nothing short of a festival as people started posting a series of stills, twisting it in different contexts and turning them into fun one-liner puns. Now, another dialogue from the movie has grabbed many eyeballs and become the fodder for jokes and witticisms.

ALSO READ | Sanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor’s looks in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic trigger hilarious memes

In one scene, Anushka Sharma asks Kapoor how many women he has slept with and he responds with “308 tak yaad hai (I can remember up to 308 of them).” Quite a hysterical scenario, isn’t it? Well, it is now a new meme format that has got Twitterati hooked. While one user captioned it, “Pure saal me kitne paise karch kiye tumne?” another one wrote, “Interview to CA: Kitne attempts ke baad CA bane ho?”

ALSO READ | Sanju Trailer: Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has now become a set of memes

Check out other hilarious reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

Pull up your creative sock already and send us your favourite memes from the trailer, won’t you?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now