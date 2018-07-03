Follow Us:
Sanju recreates Munna Bhai classroom scene; Twitterati take no time to start a meme fest

Though the movie Sanju did quite well on the box office, it also received a mixed response from people with many criticising the movie for glorifying the actor. However, it also brought back memories of Munna Bhai and these memes are a result of that.

Published: July 3, 2018
sanju, munna bhai meme, munna bhai mbbs memes, viral munna bhai memes, sanju memes, twitter memes, indian express, indian express news 15 years later, Munna Bhai MBBS is still fresh in the minds of many. These memes are a proof of that. (Source: Sanket_daksha/Twitter)
It was back in 2003 when the movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. created quite a buzz, with many appreciating the performance of Sanjay Dutt, who played the character of Munna. Dutt played a ‘Gunda’ in the film who takes admission into a medical college to fulfill the wish of his parents, who he loved very much. 15 years later, the movie is still fresh in the minds of many and a recreation of a small scene from that film in the recently released Sanju has made people nostalgic.

Remember that epic classroom scene where Munna confronts Dr Asthana, played by Boman Irani, with an important question regarding the filling of a form on the arrival of a patient. The same scene was recreated by Rajkumar Hirani in the movie Sanju and it’s there where it all began again.

Watch the scene here:

Sanju is setting the box office on fire and has garnered a mixed response from people with many criticising the movie for glorifying the actor’s wrong deeds. However, the film has brought back memories of Munna Bhai and these memes are a result of that. From current affair to daily problems, these memes are sure to leave you ROFL-ing.

What do you think about these memes? Tell us in the comments section below.

