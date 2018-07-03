Sanju recreates Munna Bhai classroom scene; Twitterati take no time to start a meme fest

It was back in 2003 when the movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. created quite a buzz, with many appreciating the performance of Sanjay Dutt, who played the character of Munna. Dutt played a ‘Gunda’ in the film who takes admission into a medical college to fulfill the wish of his parents, who he loved very much. 15 years later, the movie is still fresh in the minds of many and a recreation of a small scene from that film in the recently released Sanju has made people nostalgic.
Remember that epic classroom scene where Munna confronts Dr Asthana, played by Boman Irani, with an important question regarding the filling of a form on the arrival of a patient. The same scene was recreated by Rajkumar Hirani in the movie Sanju and it’s there where it all began again.
Sanju is setting the box office on fire and has garnered a mixed response from people with many criticising the movie for glorifying the actor’s wrong deeds. However, the film has brought back memories of Munna Bhai and these memes are a result of that. From current affair to daily problems, these memes are sure to leave you ROFL-ing.
Wo bahr casualty me koi marne ki halat me raha to usko form bharna jaruri hai kya mamu pic.twitter.com/EwJqzAkDiO
— RahulDev (@rahulpanchal8) July 3, 2018
Ye “Bank Loan” lautana jaruri hai kya😭😭😶 pic.twitter.com/p81PUOQXyI
— Mast Malang ^_^ (@sanket_daksha) July 2, 2018
Woh mobile use karte dekh mummy ka gaali dena jaruri hai kya ?? pic.twitter.com/jYvvMt5MyN
— Deep Valesha (@deepvalesha) July 3, 2018
Agar ghumne nhi jaate,toh insta par throwback caption se pic daalni jaruri hai kya? pic.twitter.com/1jOYRAkt8P
— Mojo (@Singhlicious) July 2, 2018
Ye Masjid Me Loudspeaker ka Bajna Jaruri hai kya? pic.twitter.com/akgWuVUaIo
— Socially Dead (@theIostperson) July 2, 2018
Wo US Airport pe security checking me Nanga karna Jaruri hai kya ….. pic.twitter.com/vxkO5seQyC
— Hrithik’s Agent (@iHrithik_Agent) July 2, 2018
Wo Bollywood me survive karne ke liye Karan Johar ki movie se debut karna jaruri hai kya?😂 pic.twitter.com/Zna0BSoqCL
— Ꮪunil (@BadassAdian) July 2, 2018
Wo Movie Banane Ke Liye Story Ka Hona Jaruri Hai Kya . pic.twitter.com/Ztopte0sqM
— Rohit Vertex Goswami🚩 🇮🇳 (@rohit_vertex) July 3, 2018
Woh Hit film dene ke liye biopic banana jaruri hai kya? pic.twitter.com/RjjIFSeveu
— Ganesh Parmar (@SarcasmSeekar) July 2, 2018
Woh passion follow karane ke liye engineering karana jaruri hai kya? pic.twitter.com/z8EJOYZFaj
— Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) July 2, 2018
What do you think about these memes? Tell us in the comments section below.
