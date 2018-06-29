Sanju movie review: Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt garners a mixed response on Twitter

Sanju movie review: While Ranbir Kapoor’s acting prowess and Rajkumar Hirani’s efforts have managed to rake in praises from several people on Twitter, going by the responses, it seems many haven’t quite liked it either. Sanju movie review: While Ranbir Kapoor’s acting prowess and Rajkumar Hirani’s efforts have managed to rake in praises from several people on Twitter, going by the responses, it seems many haven’t quite liked it either.

The much awaited Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, has finally hit the theatres on June 29 and as expected, has also generated quite a buzz on the Internet. Even before the release, while the film has been making headlines because of the very nature of it, fans and followers of the actors and the director took to social media to post about what they thought of it, right after they watched it. While Ranbir’s acting prowess and Rajkumar’s efforts in the movie that also stars Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza, have managed to rake in praises from several people on Twitter, going by the responses, it seems many haven’t quite liked it either.

“#Sanju REVIEW: Film belongs to Ranbir. Such an award winning performance. Raju tells a complicated story with such an ease that even a kid can relate with the movie. U will laugh. U will cry. U will be entertained to the core. BLOCKBUSTER.” “Halfway through #Sanju ! My detailed review will be up soon but one thing is for sure – only #ranbirkapoor can play #sanjaydutt better than Sanjay Dutt himself ! He is BRILLIANT!!” “Amazing movie. Emotional and so touching. This movie is going to break collection records. Ranbir Kapoor deserve appreciation for his hard work. Best movie of 2018” “First Review is out and one thing is clear Director can’t do Much if you Don’t Have Big Name In lead , #sanju is Flat and Boring Raj Kumar Hirani Most Streched Movie Till Now!!” “Terrible! Full on overacting . Even hirani can’t save this movie to become an epic disaster.” are some of the responses that the movie has garnered on the micro-blogging site.

#Sanju REVIEW: Film belongs to Ranbir. Such an award winning performance. Raju tells a complicated story with such an ease that even a kid can relate with the movie. U will laugh. U will cry. U will be entertained to the core. BLOCKBUSTER. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4.5 STARS. (Cntd 1/2) — Being Genius (@Genius_003) June 28, 2018

First Review is out and one thing is clear Director can’t do Much if you Don’t Have Big Name In lead , #sanju is Flat and Boring Raj Kumar Hirani Most Streched Movie Till Now!! — Shoib Khan (@khan_shoib12) June 28, 2018

Halfway through #Sanju ! My detailed review will be up soon but one thing is for sure – only #ranbirkapoor can play #sanjaydutt better than Sanjay Dutt himself ! He is BRILLIANT!! — Stutee Ghosh (@rjstutee) June 29, 2018

Thanx to @RajkumarHirani brilliant direction and #RanbirKapoor flawless acting #Sanju is by far the most Spectacular Biopic ever made in the history of Indian cinema

PERIOD 4.5*/5 Lambi Race ka Ghoda ☑ Movie Review

#SANJU #Sanju#SanjuMovieReview@duttsanjay RESPECT BHAI — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 29, 2018

#Sanju review #Race3 First half Review –

Terrible!

Full on overacting . Even hirani can’t save this movie to become an epic disaster. — Indian (@Tiger25179318) June 29, 2018

#Sanju Review Amazing movie. Emotional and so touching. This movie is going to break collection records. Ranbir Kapoor deserve appreciation for his hard work. Best movie of 2018👍 — The Dark Knight (@itsMe_Rps) June 29, 2018

#SanjuReview First of all , It isn’t a movie. It’s an Experiment done on Ranbir . #RajkumarHirani tell him do exactly what #Sanju do.

Ranbir portray the character so fairly, that even Real Sanju can’t. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 out Of 5. Masterpiece Movie Ever made. — KAPIL (@KapilShramaK9) June 29, 2018

#Sanju Review

This isn’t merely a case of “look how easily Ranbir has slipped into Sanjay Dutt’s shoes” — this is about the way in which every single aspect of the controversial actor has been imbibed by the ever-so-talented Kapoor — from his slouching walk, his goofy eyes ! — Vijyendra Shukla (@vijyendrashukla) June 29, 2018

