Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Latest news

‘Will tell the pilot’: Aviation expert’s conversation with wife about timely arrival leaves netizens in splits

Sanjiv Kapoor took to Twitter to share a text exchange that took place between him and his wife and the aftermath. Irrespective if it really happened, it started a laughing riot online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 17, 2021 4:21:44 pm
sanjiv kapoor, aviation expert sanjiv kapoor wife chat, couple funny chat airport arrival, funny news, indian expressPeople loved his sense of humour but also asked him to be careful.

COVID protocols or not, it’s not easy to be in and out of an airport, even if your flight lands on time. From deboarding to collecting luggage at convener belt, there could be many reason why one gets delayed. However, it may invite the wrath of the one waiting outside. This is what aviation expert, Sanjiv Kapoor, recently faced.

Taking to Twitter, the senior advisor at Alton Aviation Consultancy shared a hilarious exchange with his wife and the aftermath after he was delayed at the airport. As he was flying out of Kolkata, the man informed his wife that his flight was on time and asked his wife to send the driver at 12 noon.

A screenshot of their WhatsApp exchange showed his spouse replying “ok” at first, but quickly added: “I will be in car so be on time”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The former Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer (CCO) of Vistara, who has over 20 years of experience in the airline industry, couldn’t argue with his wife. In an epic reply, he simply wrote: “Will tell the pilot”.

His conversation hit home for many, who commented on his tweet saying they have “been there”, warning he was treading deep waters. Some also quipped that the pilot should be considerate enough to reach on time, while others also jokingly asked him to inform ground staff and ATC. Many also wondered what would happen to him when she would read the message.

Sadly, despite his efforts, he couldn’t reach on time and as a punishment for arriving late, ended up in the doghouse. Well, at least if his tweet is to be believed, his “new home” resembled a dog kennel! “Landed slightly later than I had indicated. This is my new home,” he wrote on Twitter sharing an image with a German Shepard posing alongside a wooden home.

Twitterati loved his sense of humour, and many said, it’s safe to assume his wife won this round and jokingly asked if the canine was happy to share his home with him.

