‘Will tell the pilot’: Aviation expert’s conversation with wife about timely arrival leaves netizens in splits

COVID protocols or not, it’s not easy to be in and out of an airport, even if your flight lands on time. From deboarding to collecting luggage at convener belt, there could be many reason why one gets delayed. However, it may invite the wrath of the one waiting outside. This is what aviation expert, Sanjiv Kapoor, recently faced.

Taking to Twitter, the senior advisor at Alton Aviation Consultancy shared a hilarious exchange with his wife and the aftermath after he was delayed at the airport. As he was flying out of Kolkata, the man informed his wife that his flight was on time and asked his wife to send the driver at 12 noon.

A screenshot of their WhatsApp exchange showed his spouse replying “ok” at first, but quickly added: “I will be in car so be on time”.

The former Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer (CCO) of Vistara, who has over 20 years of experience in the airline industry, couldn’t argue with his wife. In an epic reply, he simply wrote: “Will tell the pilot”.

Conversation with the wife 😉 pic.twitter.com/ck0kArtt8u — Sanjiv Kapoor 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@TheSanjivKapoor) March 16, 2021

His conversation hit home for many, who commented on his tweet saying they have “been there”, warning he was treading deep waters. Some also quipped that the pilot should be considerate enough to reach on time, while others also jokingly asked him to inform ground staff and ATC. Many also wondered what would happen to him when she would read the message.

And the ATC and the dispatcher too, Sanjiv. — Ajay Awtaney (@LiveFromALounge) March 16, 2021

On the edge, it seems — ☢️💀☣️ (@gridlostz) March 16, 2021

😂 the last message was not read so I hope you have your helmet on when you land ! — 🟣Protima Rodrigues (@PEyogagirl) March 16, 2021

I can only imagine her facial expression after she read this message ( in the notifications 😜) — Sporshita Goswami (@sporshi) March 16, 2021

Savage Kapoor 🔥😂 — Amitabh Tripathi (@6e_SG_G8_UK_AI) March 16, 2021

This does happen, can’t help…I have expirienced many times. https://t.co/3zxyz8NGxJ — shutterbug📷 (@serendipity0181) March 16, 2021

Hope the pilot was considerate enough to be in time 😁 https://t.co/PDT8i1K5bs — Gaggan Brar (@gagganbrar) March 16, 2021

Sadly, despite his efforts, he couldn’t reach on time and as a punishment for arriving late, ended up in the doghouse. Well, at least if his tweet is to be believed, his “new home” resembled a dog kennel! “Landed slightly later than I had indicated. This is my new home,” he wrote on Twitter sharing an image with a German Shepard posing alongside a wooden home.

Landed slightly later than I had indicated. This is my new home. pic.twitter.com/5YiuFdskGt — Sanjiv Kapoor 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@TheSanjivKapoor) March 16, 2021

Twitterati loved his sense of humour, and many said, it’s safe to assume his wife won this round and jokingly asked if the canine was happy to share his home with him.

Due to the pilot or this tweet 🤣. — ଦୀପକ କୁମାର ଷଡଙ୍ଗୀ (@dpksarangi) March 16, 2021

Hilarious 😂 — Ruchii Mehrotra (@ruchimeh4) March 16, 2021

Safe to assume Mrs. Kapoor won the debate — Jai AP (@APAmaravati) March 17, 2021

You are lucky to be inside the compound. 😅😅😅 — Gautham Aryan🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@aryankuroor) March 16, 2021