‘Toxic masculinity’: Netizens react as old advert starring Sanjay Dutt resurfaces   

It is often said ‘nothing on the internet ever dies’ and an old advert featuring Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is proving the same. The commercial, where the ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ actor is seen slamming men for resorting to “feminine” activities, has left netizens in a state of disbelief, with many calling out “toxic masculinity” in it.

In the viral clip, Dutt is seen explaining what “manliness” should be and how it is in danger. He then airs his frustration at those men who spend more time at beauty parlour than gym or prefer to look after babies and doing cooking.

“They want to feel like behenjis…wear clothes like behenjis, put on lotions and creams like behenjis,” the actor is heard saying. “Let’s not have anything to do with facial and lip gloss, and hand creams, and counting calories, and flowery perfumes… or flowery anything. This is the new kranti (revolution) I want to start for men…it’s called Mardangiri (Manliness),” he says, concluding his rant.

The clip in question is from an advertisement he did for ‘Haywards 5000’ in 2008. Although it was taken down, it keeps resurfacing from time to time.

Previously, the ad had sparked outrage on social media with many criticising his blatantly misogynistic rant. Some also chose to defend him saying that he was just reading a script and that his smirk, in the end, suggests he was just being sarcastic.