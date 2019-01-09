Farah Khan’s phone was busy but friend Sania Mirza had the best birthday wish for her

Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan is celebrating her birthday today. When her best friend and tennis star Sania Mirza tried to wish her, Farah’s phone was busy. Taking to Instagram, Mirza wrote, “I tried calling and you are busy on the other line so I am wishing you where it matters the most 😂”.

Highlighting many sides of their sweet and close friendship, Mirza added, “Happy birthday to my laughing partner, my soul sister, my most authentic gossip giver 😉 my confidant, the person I can go with any problem in any mood and she’ll make sure I laugh 😘”. Showering lots of love to Khan she added a sweet message saying, “the strongest woman I know and most of all my closest friend .. I love you ❤️”

Replying to Sania’s post, Farah wrote, “See all these things u would not have said on the phone!! Ditto ditto ditto.. love you n missing u more today ♥️ [sic]”

The adorable message for her dearest friend left many followers and fans online in splits and said they would call out their friends publicly if they too had missed their call on birthdays.

The two power women have been close friends for a very long time and last year, it was Khan who revealed the news of Mirza welcoming her first child.