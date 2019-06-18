Toggle Menu
Sania Mirza-Veena Malik spat on Twitter turns ugly: Here’s how it played out

The clip had earlier gone viral, and featured Mirza, her husband and other Pakistani cricketers in a lounge. The players were accused of smoking a shisha a day before the World Cup match.

Sania Mirza hits back at Veena Malik after the reality show actor criticises her for her parenting.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and reality show actor Veena Malik got into an ugly spat on Twitter after the latter criticised Mirza for her parenting. Retweeting a video of the sports star, who was with her husband Shoaib Malik at a restaurant, Veena tweeted, “Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn’t it Hazardous? Also as far as I know Archie’s is all about junk food which isn’t good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?”

The clip had earlier gone viral and featured Mirza, her husband and other Pakistani cricketers in a lounge. The players were accused of smoking a shisha a day before the World Cup match. The video and pictures upset many Pakistani cricket fans, who trolled the team after their poor performance against India. It also forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to clarify that the outing took place two days before the match. Mirza had also responded to the person who tweeted the video earlier and accused the individual of recording them without their consent.

Malik reopened the debate by tweeting:

Clearly not pleased with Malik questioning her parenting skills, Mirza decided to respond.

Mirza also slammed the actor for her “not so decent” photos on magazine covers, but later deleted the tweet.

People who had begun to keep a track of the spat between the two celebrities took screenshots of the deleted tweet and called out the sports star.

Mirza replaced that tweet with another one which did not mention the magazine cover:

After the deleted tweet, Malik posted a series of tweets in which she slammed Mirza for her statements. She spoke about how it could have been a healthy debate, accused Mirza of revealing her true colours and the fact that she has changed over the years. She also said that she had said “1000 times” that the magazine had carried a morphed image.

“Just because you think i’m controversial i’m wrong. No, I can be opinionated as any other human being and I can be right too. I am heartbroken and hurt,” she said in a tweet.

Here’s what Malik tweeted:

And those watching this unfold on Twitter had their own contributions to make:

It ended with Mirza saying that she was going to take a break from the micro-blogging platform:

