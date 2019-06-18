Sania Mirza-Veena Malik spat on Twitter turns ugly: Here’s how it played out

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and reality show actor Veena Malik got into an ugly spat on Twitter after the latter criticised Mirza for her parenting. Retweeting a video of the sports star, who was with her husband Shoaib Malik at a restaurant, Veena tweeted, “Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn’t it Hazardous? Also as far as I know Archie’s is all about junk food which isn’t good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?”

The clip had earlier gone viral and featured Mirza, her husband and other Pakistani cricketers in a lounge. The players were accused of smoking a shisha a day before the World Cup match. The video and pictures upset many Pakistani cricket fans, who trolled the team after their poor performance against India. It also forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to clarify that the outing took place two days before the match. Mirza had also responded to the person who tweeted the video earlier and accused the individual of recording them without their consent.

Malik reopened the debate by tweeting:

Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn’t it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie’s is all about junk food which isn’t good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? https://t.co/RRhaDfggus — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Clearly not pleased with Malik questioning her parenting skills, Mirza decided to respond.

Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Mirza also slammed the actor for her “not so decent” photos on magazine covers, but later deleted the tweet.

People who had begun to keep a track of the spat between the two celebrities took screenshots of the deleted tweet and called out the sports star.

Veena Malik very maturely pointed out Sania Mirza taking out her kid to a Sheesha place. She shouldn’t have, it’s not her kid. But then comes the world class athlete bhabhi who called Veena out for her past, the past that she has left behind. Very very low from Sania. pic.twitter.com/RIFeSCn94W — Maryam (@BefourMaryam) June 17, 2019

Mirza replaced that tweet with another one which did not mention the magazine cover:

To know when they sleep,wake up and eat ..

thank you for your concern though .. means a lot ✌🏽 https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

After the deleted tweet, Malik posted a series of tweets in which she slammed Mirza for her statements. She spoke about how it could have been a healthy debate, accused Mirza of revealing her true colours and the fact that she has changed over the years. She also said that she had said “1000 times” that the magazine had carried a morphed image.

“Just because you think i’m controversial i’m wrong. No, I can be opinionated as any other human being and I can be right too. I am heartbroken and hurt,” she said in a tweet.

Here’s what Malik tweeted:

Okay so this Happened. First, she tweeted then deleted that tweet right away and blocked me. I mentioned my concerns in a very civilised, calm & composed manner. It could have been a healthy debate. pic.twitter.com/aw6C36xI3o — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Also your tweet shows that me being worried for my country and cricket team has triggered you so much. Thank you for opening up to the world and showing your true colors!

Much Love Veena Malik 💞✨ — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

I’m not part of the film industry from almost 5 years or more.I went thrice to Kaabah cried and asked for forgiveness.I changed & evolved. The world has seen the transition as well. My dressing drastically changed from thongs to now how anyother Pakistani celebs dresses. — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 18, 2019

I’ve told 1000 times the cover of that magazine was morphed image.They think I’m an easy pick or character assassination is easy or they can bringup my past to shut me up & pull me down.Let me tell u that’s nt happening I’ll always bounce back.Our society needs to have acceptance — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 18, 2019

Please don’t be hypocrites.Just because you think i’m controversial i’m wrong. No, I can be opinionated as any other human being and I can be right too. I am heartbroken and hurt. Leave the past behind and move forward. 💔🙏 — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 18, 2019

Have some guts & don’t delete ur tweets.Fortunately the technology has progressed so much that people can’t deny their acts.Oh the magazine’s cover u mentioned had morphed images.Also I can bringup all the controversies U have ever had bt I would rather not divert the discusion. pic.twitter.com/8qednFvEBz — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

And those watching this unfold on Twitter had their own contributions to make:

I think people should maintain a decency while commenting about someone’s family as it can harm their relationship. Take it as a sport and prioritize your life and cricket isn’t a thing to get mad. We as a nation need to get to on track to make things done perfectly thanks — Taimur Ahmed (@timmi5707) June 17, 2019

agree with sania however my request to you both is, Why dont you personalize this conversation and make it limited to you both? I dont see this as international issue 😊😉🙏 Peace 🇮🇳 — Krunal Kushte (@krunalk29) June 18, 2019

Your point is very, very logical and factual. Sania, being defensive, has responded with personal attacks. — Muhammad Zyad Haq (@MuhammadZiadHaq) June 17, 2019

It ended with Mirza saying that she was going to take a break from the micro-blogging platform: