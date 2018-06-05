Sunil Chhetri and Sania Mirza’s ‘give and take’ tweets for tickets crack Twitterati up

Sania Mirza asked for a ticket and Sunil Chhetri had just the perfect deal ready on Twitter. (Source: File Photo) Sania Mirza asked for a ticket and Sunil Chhetri had just the perfect deal ready on Twitter. (Source: File Photo)

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, on Saturday, put up a video on social media appealing Indians to come and watch the matches in the stadium. After a wonderful response to the heart touching message, Chhetri scored a perfect goal by winning their match by 3-0 against Kenya at the second Intercontinental Cup match held in Mumbai.

People in Mumbai and other cities turned up to cheer the team and almost filled the stadium — all thanks to the captain, who pitched his thoughts and evoked the emotions of almost every Indian football fan. Chhetri’s video went viral not only among commoners but was also shared by other sportsmen, such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Soon, tennis star Sania Mirza too joined the league.

It seems like Mirza was a bit late to notice the tweet and it was only on June 3 that she replied and retweeted Chhetri’s viral video. Not just that, she also asked him to get her tickets for their next match on June 4. “Legend! can I have tickets pls”, she tweeted. Seeing her excitement, the footballer had the perfect response, “Only if you promise to sort me out with some when you’re playing next!”

Legend 💫 can I have tickets pls 😀🙌🏽 https://t.co/OysLcazVVc — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 3, 2018

Only if you promise to sort me out with some when you’re playing next! — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 3, 2018

While the tweet exchange seemed to be on a light note, Netizens didn’t take it that way. While Chhetri’s fans had a good laugh, others started trolling Mirza for asking for a free ticket.

Available on BookMyShow ma’am. 8pm the game starts tomo. Be there an hour before :) — Danish Viqar (@danish_viqar) June 3, 2018

Buy them 😊 — Giri 1478 (@giri1478) June 3, 2018

Mam mereliye bhii plzz — Abdul aleem (@Abdulal04420966) June 3, 2018

Buy them 😊 — Giri 1478 (@giri1478) June 3, 2018

I have one extra ticket ..Please take permission from @realshoaibmalik sir …lol😂😂😂 — Choudhary Rajesh Ranwa (@Rajeshranwa04) June 3, 2018

That’s called give & take policy 😁 — Arsenal ❤ (@MyLuvArsenal) June 3, 2018

Now this is great atleast she showed some interest to come and watch rather than others who just ask their followers to go — Doit (@khli1511) June 3, 2018

