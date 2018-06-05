Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Sunil Chhetri and Sania Mirza’s ‘give and take’ tweets for tickets crack Twitterati up

It seems Sania Mirza was a bit late in noticing and retweeting Sunil Chhetri's viral video. But, that's not all. The tennis star also asked him for tickets to see their next match on June 4.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: June 5, 2018 6:44:43 pm
Sania Mirza, Sunil Chhetri, Sunil Chhetri Football Match, Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri, Sania Mirza Asked Sunil Chhetri Tickets Football Match, indian express, indian express trending news Sania Mirza asked for a ticket and Sunil Chhetri had just the perfect deal ready on Twitter. (Source: File Photo)
Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, on Saturday, put up a video on social media appealing Indians to come and watch the matches in the stadium. After a wonderful response to the heart touching message, Chhetri scored a perfect goal by winning their match by 3-0 against Kenya at the second Intercontinental Cup match held in Mumbai.

People in Mumbai and other cities turned up to cheer the team and almost filled the stadium — all thanks to the captain, who pitched his thoughts and evoked the emotions of almost every Indian football fan. Chhetri’s video went viral not only among commoners but was also shared by other sportsmen, such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Soon, tennis star Sania Mirza too joined the league.

It seems like Mirza was a bit late to notice the tweet and it was only on June 3 that she replied and retweeted Chhetri’s viral video. Not just that, she also asked him to get her tickets for their next match on June 4. “Legend! can I have tickets pls”, she tweeted. Seeing her excitement, the footballer had the perfect response, “Only if you promise to sort me out with some when you’re playing next!”

While the tweet exchange seemed to be on a light note, Netizens didn’t take it that way. While Chhetri’s fans had a good laugh, others started trolling Mirza for asking for a free ticket.

Would you like to go to watch the football match too? Let us know in the comments below.

