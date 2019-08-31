Toggle Menu
Sania Mirza mistaken for PT Usha on Sports Day poster in Andhra, netizens pan officials

The poster, which was put up near the Submarine museum, was to mark celebrations of National Sports day in the city. The gaffe soon caught the glare of the public, raising a storm on social media.

The goof-up, spotted by passersby soon created a buzz on Social media which later made the authorities to remove the poster.

Organisers of National Sports Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam faced flak for putting up a poster of Sania Mirza bearing the name of legendary athlete PT Usha. The goof-up, spotted by passersby, soon created a buzz on social media, leaving the authorities red-faced. They later removed the poster.

While some found it funny, others showered serious criticism for the lack of knowledge and ignorance of the Andhra Pradesh government. Take a look at the reactions:

Various other posters of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and state Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao were installed through out the city along with various sportspersons in an attempt to promote the government’s “YSR Kreeda Protasahakalu”.

