Sania Mirza mistaken for PT Usha on Sports Day poster in Andhra, netizens pan officials

Organisers of National Sports Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam faced flak for putting up a poster of Sania Mirza bearing the name of legendary athlete PT Usha. The goof-up, spotted by passersby, soon created a buzz on social media, leaving the authorities red-faced. They later removed the poster.

The poster, which was put up near the Submarine museum, was to mark celebrations of National Sports day in the city. The gaffe soon caught the glare of the public, raising a storm on social media.

While some found it funny, others showered serious criticism for the lack of knowledge and ignorance of the Andhra Pradesh government. Take a look at the reactions:

This is the expression of P.T usha pic.twitter.com/z2tuwtVefs — shiva (@shiva_239) August 29, 2019

I was worse! All these years I thought PT Usha was a sprinter. — J&K&L H Chandrasekhar (@HOSKOTEC) August 29, 2019

All these years I thought she is Sania Mirza 🙊 pic.twitter.com/A43yaO1l77 — 𝐊𝐃𝐑 – హిందూ గాడు (@KDRtweets) August 29, 2019

Every political party in India have less knowledgeable or innocent people who doesn’t know anything and just celebrate something to get attention Rather falling in identifying small mistakes get attention on bigger things… — KrishnaPurple (@KrishnaRebba) August 29, 2019

ohhh @MirzaSania name turned into P. T. Usha what happened suddenly 😜 — Rakesh Muppirisetty 🙏 (@RakesshMuppiri1) August 29, 2019

Sania mirza @MirzaSania is called PT usha in Andhrapradesh

🙄🙄🙄

Such ignorance level of Ap government ?? pic.twitter.com/65SEkEb1fm — Kiran (@kirankonnects) August 29, 2019

Various other posters of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and state Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao were installed through out the city along with various sportspersons in an attempt to promote the government’s “YSR Kreeda Protasahakalu”.