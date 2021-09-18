Sania Mirza shows how to react when your best friend tags someone else on memes, leaves netizens in splits

How do you react when your best friend tags someone else in a meme which she shared? Of course, it can be a big disappointment to you, and the feeling is not unknown to Sania Mirza.

In a hilarious Instagram Reels video, the ace player used a song from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to portray how she would be feeling if her best friend did not tag her on a meme. Lip-syncing to the line “Duniya mein dosto ki waise kaami nahi hai yaar (there is no dearth of friends in the world)“ from the song ‘Deewana Hai Dekho’ sung by Alka Yagnik, Sania tried to capture the feeling of disappointment which such an occasion would cause.

Sania just mentioned “facts” on her post but did not mention if the video was inspired by an incident from her life. It also left social media users guessing who that “best friend” might be.

Many speculated that this may well be a reference to noted Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan who shares a strong friendship with Sania. Some even went on to tag Khan to ask if she has done anything to inspire Sania to share the video.

As the clip left netizens in splits, Khan commented on the post later, saying that Mirza is “becoming a professional actor”. This, in turn, led to more hilarious reactions from netizens.