Like mother, like son: Watch Sania Mirza’s 2-year-old son helping her with practice

A video of tennis player Sania Mirza’s two-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, helping his mother in practice is winning hearts online.

The now-viral video shows the boy promptly handing tennis balls to his mother during her practice session.

“I could be in serious danger of losing my coaching job to this ‘new kid on the block’!” Izhaan’s grandfather Imran Mirza wrote while sharing the clip on Instagram.

Since being shared online, the video garnered over 12,000 views. Take a look at what people said about the video:

Back in February, Tennis player Serena Williams’ shared an adorable video of her 3-year-old daughter trying her hand at the game, which was widely shared on social media.