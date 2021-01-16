scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 16, 2021
This beautiful rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ has left people emotional online

Sung by two popular Ladakhi folk artistes -- Padma Dolkar and Stanzin Norgais, the video was specially shot for Army Day as a tribute to soldiers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 16, 2021 4:16:24 pm
sandese aate hai, sandese aate hai cover, army day sandese aate hai cover, ladakhi singers sandese aate hai, Padma Dolkar and Stanzin Norgais, Padma Dolkar Stanzin Norgais sandese aate hai, viral videos, indian expressThe beautiful rendition of the popular song by Padma Dolkar and Stanzin Norgais is going viral across social media platforms.

A beautiful cover of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’, a popular song from JP Dutta’s cult film Border, is taking the social media by storm.

Shot against the picturesque backdrop of the mountain ranges in Ladakh, a man is singing while playing the guitar in his hand, as prayer flags flutter in the air setting the mood. Along with him, there is also a female singer who joins in harmonising beautifully.

The iconic hit from 1997 film sung by Sonu Nigam, Roopkumar Rathod continues to rule the hearts of music lovers and now fans are enjoying this soulful rendition of the song by the two artistes. This cover was specially shot as a tribute to soldiers on Army Day.

Watch the video here:

After the video went viral, the two singers were identified as popular Ladakhi folk artistes — Padma Dolkar and Stanzin Norgais.

Many said they got goosebumps after hearing the song while some lamented why did it end abruptly and hoped the full version of the song is released soon.

“It really feels great to convey our love for the nation and their sacrifices so that we live in peace and harmony. Jai Hind Jai Bharat!” Norgais wrote on Twitter, thanking people for showering love for their “little effort”.

The video is going viral across social media sites from Facebook to Instagram, getting lots of praise from many around the country including celebrities, who don’t seem to get enough of it.

