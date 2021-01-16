This beautiful rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ has left people emotional online

The beautiful rendition of the popular song by Padma Dolkar and Stanzin Norgais is going viral across social media platforms.

A beautiful cover of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’, a popular song from JP Dutta’s cult film Border, is taking the social media by storm.

Shot against the picturesque backdrop of the mountain ranges in Ladakh, a man is singing while playing the guitar in his hand, as prayer flags flutter in the air setting the mood. Along with him, there is also a female singer who joins in harmonising beautifully.

The iconic hit from 1997 film sung by Sonu Nigam, Roopkumar Rathod continues to rule the hearts of music lovers and now fans are enjoying this soulful rendition of the song by the two artistes. This cover was specially shot as a tribute to soldiers on Army Day.

Watch the video here:

After the video went viral, the two singers were identified as popular Ladakhi folk artistes — Padma Dolkar and Stanzin Norgais.

Many said they got goosebumps after hearing the song while some lamented why did it end abruptly and hoped the full version of the song is released soon.

“It really feels great to convey our love for the nation and their sacrifices so that we live in peace and harmony. Jai Hind Jai Bharat!” Norgais wrote on Twitter, thanking people for showering love for their “little effort”.

The video is going viral across social media sites from Facebook to Instagram, getting lots of praise from many around the country including celebrities, who don’t seem to get enough of it.

How beautiful — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) January 16, 2021

Goosebumps every time I listen this song ❤️ https://t.co/7R0kyqD6Gv — Akash ☁️ (@akashrbmi) January 16, 2021

Got goosebumps to hear such melodious voices!!!❤ https://t.co/yMsCMcXbj6 — Jahnvi Pandey 🦁 (@JahnviPandey6) January 16, 2021

Wow, loved it so much. The beautiful mountains, the clean air, the chilly breeze, the colorful flags and most of all, the soulful rendition by these two wonderful Ladakhi youth in their melodious voices. https://t.co/8wYqlLE5eC — Roobaroo Raushni (@roobarooraushni) January 16, 2021

Wow. Most beautiful thing you’ll see today! https://t.co/J681kzZ4vO — Yuvraj Malik (@elnovw) January 16, 2021

The emotions that they have put in this song is actually fading the fact that they both have a wonderful voice. ❤ — Ashwani… (@ImashwaniKsingh) January 15, 2021

This is so beautifully sung by two💖 Tears in my eyes..Jai Hind, Jai Hind ki Sena🇮🇳 — Parul Upreti (@parulupreti1) January 15, 2021

Wow, amazing duo,such refreshing voices after long — Purnima Rao (@PurnimaRao12) January 16, 2021

I think the best part of the song was coming when the video ended. — Ayush Poddar (@AyushPoddar8) January 15, 2021