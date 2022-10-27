Watch: ‘Sand Snakes’ in Iceland take internet by storm

Do snakes have any connection with Iceland, known for its extreme cold weather?

Though the cold-blooded reptiles do not survive in the country, Sand Snakes are sighted in Iceland. Sand Snake is an interesting natural phenomenon formed when fast wind prompts sand particles to move in such a way that they appear like ropes or snakes. An undated video of ‘Sand Snakes’ in Iceland is giving mesmerising treat for netizens.

The video shared online by Twitter user Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) on Thursday has gathered 2.3 million views.

Wind blows through black sand in Iceland creates a rare phenomenon known as “Sand Snakes” pic.twitter.com/4sJ0lN1uLZ — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) October 26, 2022

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “I can only imagine what it must be like to experience this in person. 😀”. Another person said, “Wherever this is I need a trip here”.

Interestingly, Iceland, Greenland, Antarctica, and New Zealand are a few countries where there is no endemic snake population due to the extreme cold weather.

Another interesting weather phenomenon created by fast winds was seen last year in the United States of America. The fast wind had created strange sand structures along the shore of Lake Michigan. These odd structures were created when a high wind eroded frozen sand along the lakeshore. The process was similar to what happens when a river erodes land and creates a canyon. Except in the case of frozen sand and wind, this process is much quicker.