Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s latest artwork highlights victims of earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Showing a child stuck in the debris, Pattnaik wrote in the sand, “Join hands to save the earthquake victims.”

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik earthquake in Turkey and SyriaSudarsan Pattnaik is known for making artwork in the sand at Puri beach in Odisha.
The massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have caused widespread destruction and killed more than 15,000 people. Rescue operations have entered the fourth day. However, the possibility of finding survivors in the rubble is getting slim with each passing day.

Amid the rough times, as the whole world is praying for the earthquake victims, renowned sand artist of India Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid tribute to the victims through a sand sculpture.

Pattnaik is known for making artwork in the sand at Puri beach in Odisha. Showing a child stuck in the debris, Pattnaik wrote in the sand, “Join hands to save the earthquake victims.” The gifted artist has even been honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, by the Government of India for his seashore sand arts.

“Very Nice sand art…..Let’s pray to God all earthquake victims,” commented a user. “Incredible Praying for all the victims. Sending good energy to #Turkey,” said another.

Earlier, a moving photograph of a seven-year-old girl shielding her little brother’s head while they remained stuck under rubble in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria melted hearts online. UN representative Mohamad Safa shared the photo on Twitter and noted that the duo stayed under the rubble for 17 hours and made it out safely.

The extent of the devastation caused by the earthquake can be seen in the heart-wrenching photographs and dramatic rescue videos circulating on social media. An Associated Press report said that one such photo showed a newborn baby who was rescued from the rubble in Syria with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who was dead.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 13:21 IST
