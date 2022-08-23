Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik tweets photos of garbage around India Gate, authorities take note

India has some of the most naturally scenic and historically relevant places in the world. However, often their beauty is marred by garbage lying around their vicinity.

Sudarshan Pattnaik, a popular sand artist from Puri, encountered a similar situation when he visited India Gate in the Capital Tuesday. Pattnaik took to Twitter to highlight the dismal state of cleanliness near the India Gate complex.

While tweeting a set of photos that showed garbage lying around in heaps with India Gate in the background, the Padma Shri awardee wrote, “Happy to visit India Gate #Delhi today but was disheartened to see the garbage lying around. Request authorities to please take action and appeal to people to keep our cities clean especially the sites of national significance.”

Happy to visit India Gate #Delhi today but was disheartened to see the garbage lying around. Request authorities to please take action and appeal to people to keep our cities clean especially the sites of national significance. pic.twitter.com/BkhHBejTId — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 22, 2022

Thank you so much authorities for quick response. I appeal to people to keep our cities clean especially the sites of national significance. #BeatPlasticPollution https://t.co/zr8OeCi41Y pic.twitter.com/PxZTnN4BW1 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 22, 2022

In his tweet, he tagged the official Twitter accounts of the New Delhi Municipal Council , Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V K Saxena, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), and the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Pattnaik’s tweet was noticed by authorities and a few hours later he tweeted another set of photos that showed the area being cleaned. “Thank you so much authorities for quick response. I appeal to people to keep our cities clean especially the sites of national significance. #BeatPlasticPollution,” he also said.

Critiquing the lack of civic sense amongst people, a Twitter user commented under Pattnaik’s post, “This is scenario at every place. Why cant we people take responsibility of our own waste. Its our city. Our country our own Home, how can we keep it this dirty.. #Heartbreaking #Responsiblecitizen need of better #Governance”.

Another person remarked, “The problem is with the government. There are only a few dustbins at India Gate.Small stall vendors sell their food products near India Gate. People have no choice but to throw garbage at the India Gate.”