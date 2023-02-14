scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to security personnel killed in Pulwama attack

"Tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama!! #NeverForgetNeverForgive," Pattnaik captioned the post.

Sudarsan Pattnaik tribute on Pulwama dayNetizens also praised the valour of the soldiers and penned down their emotions.
As tributes pour in for those killed in the 2019 Pulwama attack, acclaimed sand artist and Padhma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik made a moving sand art showing two children paying homage to the fallen soldiers.

A user commented, “#PulwamaAttack we never forget.” Another user wrote, “Can never forget that day and the mournful tribute we gave to the 2 martyrs of our district. very tragic. The moment we remember that black event, blood boils. Jai Bharat Mata.” A third user commented, “Thanks for paying tribute to martyrs.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to those killed in the attack. “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India,” PM Modi tweeted.

Along with other security forces, the CRPF also paid tributes to the soldiers. Floral wreaths were laid by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army in Pulwama.

Four years ago, on February 14, 2019, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle crashed into the bus carrying them from Jammu to Srinagar.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 17:53 IST
