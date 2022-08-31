scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Lord Ganesha sculpture with more than 3,000 ‘ladoos’ in Odisha

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s photo of the Lord Ganesha sculpture has received thousands of likes on Twitter

Sudarsan Pattnaik, Lord Ganesha, Ganesh Chaturthi, ladoos, Odisha, Puri beach, sand artSudarsan Pattnaik used 3,425 sand ladoos and some flowers to create the amazing sculpture of Lord Ganesha.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with gaiety and fervour across the country Wednesday. On the occasion, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Odisha has created a sculpture of Lord Ganesha at Puri beach.

Pattnaik used 3,425 sand ladoos and some flowers to create the amazing sculpture of Lord Ganesha. The sand art also features two elephants on either side of Lord Ganesha, and the imposing sculpture looks magnificent. In a photo posted on Twitter, Pattnaik is seen standing next to the sculpture. The words “Happy Ganesh Puja” are written by ladoos on the bottom of the sculpture. Pattnaik wrote in the tweet, “Happy #GaneshChaturthi .My SandArt of Lord Ganesh by using 3,425 sand ladoos and Some Flowers at Puri beach in Odisha.”

Posted Wednesday, the tweet has received more than 7,000 likes so far. Netizens were amazed by the sculpture and lauded him in the comments.

“Incredible art!” commented a Twitter user. “Most natural picture with most natural surrounding and natural gift by natural artist to Ganapati on first day of Ganesh celebrations,” wrote another. “No words for your Art. You are a work of Art,” said a third. “Stunningly b’ful sand art. May the Lord of Wisdom bless,” said another user.

On India’s 76th Independence Day on August 15, Pattnaik had created sand art paying tribute to the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

He had made a sand portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding the tricolour with ‘Happy Independence Day’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ written in the sand. The video of the sand art had more than 15,000 views.

