From daily wage labourer’s son to government officer: Sanatan Halder’s journey goes viral

A now-viral video captures this transformation in moments rather than words. It moves from his teenage years to milestones that once seemed distant: cracking government exams.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 04:58 PM IST
labourer’s son to government officer viral videoSanatan works as an assistant section officer in the Ministry of Science and Technology
For much of his childhood, people around Sanatan Halder believed his future was already written. As the son of a daily wage labourer, the assumption was that he would eventually step into the same line of work. Sanatan, however, quietly chose to challenge that script, not with grand declarations, but with books, discipline and years of relentless effort.

Growing up with limited means, he was no stranger to the expectations society often places on children from economically weaker backgrounds. Yet, instead of accepting them, he committed himself to education. What followed were long nights of study, multiple exam attempts, and the kind of patience that competitive exams in India demand.

A now-viral video captures this transformation in moments rather than words. It moves from his teenage years to milestones that once seemed distant: cracking government exams, taking his first flight, standing beside a car marked with a Government of India insignia, and participating in official meetings. There’s no dramatic jump, just a steady climb, built over years of persistence.

Watch the video:

 

Today, Sanatan works as an assistant section officer in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. His profile reflects the scale of his achievement: GST Inspector 2024, along with successful attempts at several highly competitive examinations such as CASE, SSC CGL, CHSL and MTS.

Since the video began circulating online, it has drawn lakhs of views and an outpouring of admiration. Many viewers say his story underlines a simple truth, that determination can often matter more than background.

One user wrote, “Hats off your Hardwork.” Another commented, “One persons hardwork definitely changes the fate of entire bloodline.”

A third reaction read, “Proud of random stranger for breaking the generational loop,” while someone else added, “This kind of win always feels personal, congratulations boi.”

 

