From daily wage labourer’s son to government officer: Sanatan Halder’s journey goes viral

Sanatan works as an assistant section officer in the Ministry of Science and Technology

For much of his childhood, people around Sanatan Halder believed his future was already written. As the son of a daily wage labourer, the assumption was that he would eventually step into the same line of work. Sanatan, however, quietly chose to challenge that script, not with grand declarations, but with books, discipline and years of relentless effort.

Growing up with limited means, he was no stranger to the expectations society often places on children from economically weaker backgrounds. Yet, instead of accepting them, he committed himself to education. What followed were long nights of study, multiple exam attempts, and the kind of patience that competitive exams in India demand.