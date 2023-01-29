This Samsung product reminds people of Rin washing bar

Samsung is easily one of the biggest electronics manufacturers in the world. Recently, the multinational company advertised their latest ‘Rugged T7 Shield’ SSD portable drive on Instagram.

However, netizens could not help but notice that the data drive that can be connected to laptops, gaming consoles, Android devices, and Macs appeared like a humble cloth washing bar.

While posting the image of the blue-coloured SSD drive, Samsung wrote, “Rugged durability, at your service. Use T7 Shield PSSD, to protect all your files and work, even in the most challenging environmental conditions. T&C apply. #Ruggeddurablity #Samsung.”

This Instagram post gathered over 21,000 likes and hundreds of comments. However, instead of being impressed with the advanced features of the product, people made comments on its appearance.

An Instagram user wrote, “When I saw the image i felt samsung is going to launch to compete with RIN soaps😂 whoever felt same like comment.” Another person remarked, “I swear this looked like a freaking rin bar, especially the water all sloshing around –samsung makes me believe that it’s indie by heart.”

The product retails at over Rs 20,000 and has many interesting features, such as over 4TB space, water resistance, dust resistance, and up to 3-metre drop resistance.