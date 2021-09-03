scorecardresearch
Friday, September 03, 2021
Viral photo of samosas with numbers, alphabet sparks jokes online; here’s the mystery behind it

The brand revealed each of the alphabets and numbers are part of an identification process to let customers know what kind of samosas they are eating without breaking it.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi |
Updated: September 3, 2021 6:08:14 pm
samosa with serial number, samosas serial number viral photo, reason behind samosa serial number, samosa party, viral news, odd news, indian expressThe company revealed the system was adopted to avoid confusion as all the products of different variety appears to be same.

There is nothing more blissful than eating samosas and chai when it rains. However, when a man recently ordered the popular fried snack, he found numbers and alphabet etched on them. When he posted the image of the desi dish online, it went viral and prompted many jokes on social media, It was only later that the mystery behind the numbers was revealed, though not entirely.

It all started when Twitter user Nitin Misra from Gurgaon ordered some freshly made samosas. While he was all set to devour them, he noticed some markings on them. He posted a photo with this remark: “Can tech pls stay away from my halwai”.

The photo garnered a lot of attention online getting over 12,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

As the image went viral, it left many as baffled as Misra, with some wondering that it indicated a “best before” date or simply a mistake.

In some time, Misra revealed he had got the snacks from Samosa Party.

Although the brand did come up with a witty reply under the post, it didn’t exactly answer people’s query as to why there were markings in the first place. “After tech penetrated ‘Sonars’, Halwai in us got FOMO,” the brand’s official Twitter handle replied.

As jokes continued on social media with many saying there could be QR codes and microchips inside as well, Amit Nanwani, co-founder of the brand, explained the reason behind it.

Nanwani said the samosa-focused brand, operating in Bengaluru and Gurgaon, has a wide-range of products of the desi snack, both traditional and innovative kinds, to satisfy taste buds of their various customers. “With over 12 kinds, both veg and non-veg variety, we realised it would be difficult for customers who have ordered more than one kind,” he said indianexpress.com over the telephone.

Explaining that the alphabet seen on the deep fried dish specify the variety of the product like ‘CNC’ for chicken and cheese, the number on the food item refers to the batch. “Although when products are delivered we specify what is there in each box, in case, someone is too hungry and overlooks the information on it, they can always see the snack and know,” he said.

“The engravings serve both purposes, one is for the consumers not to get confused with the various items ordered, and secondly for us to back track the batch in which it was prepared in case any issue arises,” he explained.

While there has been plenty of jokes surrounding their product, the company isn’t complaining surely. Nanwani said they are happy to be flooded with positive feedback as well from those who have already tried their menu, some who also said the marking system is “convenient”.

Here’s how netizens reacted to it.

