Viral photo of samosas with numbers, alphabet sparks jokes online; here’s the mystery behind it

There is nothing more blissful than eating samosas and chai when it rains. However, when a man recently ordered the popular fried snack, he found numbers and alphabet etched on them. When he posted the image of the desi dish online, it went viral and prompted many jokes on social media, It was only later that the mystery behind the numbers was revealed, though not entirely.

It all started when Twitter user Nitin Misra from Gurgaon ordered some freshly made samosas. While he was all set to devour them, he noticed some markings on them. He posted a photo with this remark: “Can tech pls stay away from my halwai”.

The photo garnered a lot of attention online getting over 12,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

Samosas I ordered had serial numbers 🙄 Can tech pls stay away from my halwai. pic.twitter.com/DKo1duIiC9 — Nitin Misra (@nitinmisra) September 1, 2021

As the image went viral, it left many as baffled as Misra, with some wondering that it indicated a “best before” date or simply a mistake.

In some time, Misra revealed he had got the snacks from Samosa Party.

Although the brand did come up with a witty reply under the post, it didn’t exactly answer people’s query as to why there were markings in the first place. “After tech penetrated ‘Sonars’, Halwai in us got FOMO,” the brand’s official Twitter handle replied.

After tech penetrated “Sonars”, Halwai in us got FOMO 😂 — Samosa Party (@Samosa_Party) September 1, 2021

As jokes continued on social media with many saying there could be QR codes and microchips inside as well, Amit Nanwani, co-founder of the brand, explained the reason behind it.

Nanwani said the samosa-focused brand, operating in Bengaluru and Gurgaon, has a wide-range of products of the desi snack, both traditional and innovative kinds, to satisfy taste buds of their various customers. “With over 12 kinds, both veg and non-veg variety, we realised it would be difficult for customers who have ordered more than one kind,” he said indianexpress.com over the telephone.

Explaining that the alphabet seen on the deep fried dish specify the variety of the product like ‘CNC’ for chicken and cheese, the number on the food item refers to the batch. “Although when products are delivered we specify what is there in each box, in case, someone is too hungry and overlooks the information on it, they can always see the snack and know,” he said.

“The engravings serve both purposes, one is for the consumers not to get confused with the various items ordered, and secondly for us to back track the batch in which it was prepared in case any issue arises,” he explained.

While there has been plenty of jokes surrounding their product, the company isn’t complaining surely. Nanwani said they are happy to be flooded with positive feedback as well from those who have already tried their menu, some who also said the marking system is “convenient”.

Here’s how netizens reacted to it.

Nahhiiiii. This is ruining the samosa. Someone please stop it 😭 https://t.co/2FhggbfxRS — Aarohy Kapoor (@aarohy_kapoor) September 3, 2021

Dude, this confirms that #NFT has entered the desi food chain😂 https://t.co/Oe5xSvE8Af — Anurag Saxena (@anuragsaxena005) September 3, 2021

QR codes and microchips next on cards?? 😂😂😜😜#SamosaUnderAttack https://t.co/gkwWRsmNkm — Nuvaid Vaidyaravida (@NuvaidV) September 3, 2021

24 Carat Hallmarked Unique ID of Samosa 😅 — Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) September 2, 2021

Soon Samosas will have “Best Before date” too 😂 https://t.co/qTxPaysOpn — Vinod Sajnani 🇮🇳 (@vinodsajnani) September 2, 2021

Haha! U sure these codes were not punched into the aloo inside too Nitin ?😂 — Prakash Mallya (@PrakashMallya) September 2, 2021

I hope they told you that there is a bio chip inside the samosa that gets fitted in your gut and upload your gut feeling to internet 🙃 — Pankaj Malviya (@malviyapankaj) September 2, 2021

I can imagine the Samosa of 2030 , it will have an inbuilt sensor controlled sp aker system which will say Aaauch! when u bite it .. — Annnn (@tpanoop) September 2, 2021

Tech-enabled samosa SaaS – Samosa as a service 😂😛😛 — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) September 2, 2021

So, what’s next?? Barcode on Gulab Jamuns and Jalebis at Bengali Market?? — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) September 2, 2021

You can’t call it Tech unless it comes with a 3d printed chutney, Mirchi, in a retina scan enabled box. Ofcourse, the payment should be via Bitcoin. — Baba Bakchod 🇮🇳 (@BreakingtheJinx) September 2, 2021

*Download chatni from the given QR code on the samosa* — Mutton Chops (@Chill_e_illahi) September 2, 2021

True!!! And actually such a good idea to stamp them in order to avoid confusion .. instead of ppl breaking off the tip to check which samosa has what filling 😊… so so innovative!! — Y (@yashodharasah) September 2, 2021