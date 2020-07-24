scorecardresearch
Friday, July 24, 2020
Sameera Reddy’s spoof on ‘Indian Matchmaking’ with mother-in-law gets laughs

In the parody, Sameera Reddy says it's a mother-in-law who is a woman's real life-partner and said that one must get the 'right mother-in-law' to make the marriage successful.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 24, 2020 3:35:16 pm
indian matchmatching, indian matchmaking netflix, indian matchmatching spoof video, sameera reddy mother in law indian matchmaking, Sima Taparia indian matchmaking spoof, viral news, funny news, indian express The epic editing with the show’s dialogue, breaking stereotypes, the spoof of the actor and her mother-in-law is hit online. (Source: Sameera Reddy/ Instagram)

There have been plenty of reactions to the the recently-released reality show ‘Indian Matchmaking’ on Netflix and it has even inspired memes and parodies of the show’s lead character, matchmaker Sima Taparia. The latest to come up with a parody is  Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy who says in the video that a woman doesn’t need to match as much with her future husband as her mother-in-law.

In the video, Reddy says it’s a mother-in-law who is a woman’s real life-partner and said that one must get the ‘right mother-in-law’ to make the marriage successful.

“Astrologer, palm-reader, face-reader, kuch bhi kar lo, mother-in-law toh sahi chahiye mujhe (do anything but i want the right mother-in-law),” she says

Reddy’s video is juxtaposed with scenes from the show. Imitating some of the comments made on the show, Reddy says: “She should be at least 6-ft-tall, definitely traditionally dressed, no tattoos, no scarves, no boots….and always listening to bhajans”.

The video then cuts to her mother-in-law, who doesn’t meet the requirements, and has her own take on the matter.

“Asli life partner toh Mother in law hoti hai 😎 this is how I found my Sassy Saasu!”, the actor wrote on her social media accounts while sharing the video. Tagging her mother-in-law Manjri Varde, Reddy said she was “The perfect match 🤪”.

Watch the video here:

Many praised her for the video and others said she was lucky to have such a great rapport with her mother-in-law. Here are some reactions:

The reality show has drawn a lot of flak for promoting fair skin as well as portraying ambitious and independent woman as ‘rigid’.

