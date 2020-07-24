Sameera Reddy’s spoof on ‘Indian Matchmaking’ with mother-in-law gets laughs

The epic editing with the show’s dialogue, breaking stereotypes, the spoof of the actor and her mother-in-law is hit online. (Source: Sameera Reddy/ Instagram) The epic editing with the show’s dialogue, breaking stereotypes, the spoof of the actor and her mother-in-law is hit online. (Source: Sameera Reddy/ Instagram)

There have been plenty of reactions to the the recently-released reality show ‘Indian Matchmaking’ on Netflix and it has even inspired memes and parodies of the show’s lead character, matchmaker Sima Taparia. The latest to come up with a parody is Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy who says in the video that a woman doesn’t need to match as much with her future husband as her mother-in-law.

In the video, Reddy says it’s a mother-in-law who is a woman’s real life-partner and said that one must get the ‘right mother-in-law’ to make the marriage successful.

“Astrologer, palm-reader, face-reader, kuch bhi kar lo, mother-in-law toh sahi chahiye mujhe (do anything but i want the right mother-in-law),” she says

Reddy’s video is juxtaposed with scenes from the show. Imitating some of the comments made on the show, Reddy says: “She should be at least 6-ft-tall, definitely traditionally dressed, no tattoos, no scarves, no boots….and always listening to bhajans”.

The video then cuts to her mother-in-law, who doesn’t meet the requirements, and has her own take on the matter.

“Asli life partner toh Mother in law hoti hai 😎 this is how I found my Sassy Saasu!”, the actor wrote on her social media accounts while sharing the video. Tagging her mother-in-law Manjri Varde, Reddy said she was “The perfect match 🤪”.

Watch the video here:

Many praised her for the video and others said she was lucky to have such a great rapport with her mother-in-law. Here are some reactions:

The reality show has drawn a lot of flak for promoting fair skin as well as portraying ambitious and independent woman as ‘rigid’.

