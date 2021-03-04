scorecardresearch
Sameera Reddy describes boring Zoom calls with video of daughter, netizens relate

March 4, 2021 5:56:32 pm
Since being shared on Instagram the video has garnered over six lakh views.

Office meetings on the Zoom app has become a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, former actor Sameera Reddy has hilariously described ‘zoom call fatigue’ in a video featuring her children.

Shared on her Instagram feed, the video features Reddy’s children Hans and Nyra sitting together and reading a book.

The video shows Nyra paying attention to a book her brother is reading but suddenly breaking into a dance. “We’ve all drifted off on that zoom call,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look here:

The video struck a chord with many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared on Instagram the video has garnered over six lakh views.

