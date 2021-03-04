Sameera Reddy describes boring Zoom calls with video of daughter, netizens relate

Since being shared on Instagram the video has garnered over six lakh views.

Office meetings on the Zoom app has become a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, former actor Sameera Reddy has hilariously described ‘zoom call fatigue’ in a video featuring her children.

Shared on her Instagram feed, the video features Reddy’s children Hans and Nyra sitting together and reading a book.

The video shows Nyra paying attention to a book her brother is reading but suddenly breaking into a dance. “We’ve all drifted off on that zoom call,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Since being shared on Instagram the video has garnered over six lakh views.