Sameera Reddy describes boring Zoom calls with video of daughter, netizens relate

Office meetings on the Zoom app has become a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, former actor Sameera Reddy has hilariously described ‘zoom call fatigue’ in a video featuring her children.
Shared on her Instagram feed, the video features Reddy’s children Hans and Nyra sitting together and reading a book.
The video shows Nyra paying attention to a book her brother is reading but suddenly breaking into a dance. “We’ve all drifted off on that zoom call,” says the caption shared along with the video.
Since being shared on Instagram the video has garnered over six lakh views.
