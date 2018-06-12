‘Women who ate mangoes from my garden gave birth to sons’: Former Hindutva leader’s comment leaves Twitterati ROFL-ing

Sambhaji Bhide, the head of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan stated that women conceived sons after eating mangoes from his garden. (Source: File Photo) Sambhaji Bhide, the head of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan stated that women conceived sons after eating mangoes from his garden. (Source: File Photo)

Time and again, there have been incidents where political leaders have come up with bizarre statements that have often left people amused. However, the list never seems to end. After after Rahul Gandhi left people laughing with his ‘Coca-Cola was started by a person who sold shikanji’ comment, a bizzare claim former RSS activist Sambhaji Bhide has stunned everyone. The Hindutva leader has claimed that many couples were blessed with ‘sons; after they ate mangoes from his orchard, according to a PTI report. “Mangoes are powerful and nutritious. Some women who ate mangoes of my garden have given birth to sons,” said Bhide while addressing a gathering in Nashik on June 10.

However, this was not all. The Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan head, who is an accused in the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence case, also gave various references from the Ramayana and Mahabharata and attacked the present political and social system. Quite intrigued by his ‘mangoes’ statement, many people took to social media to troll the politician. While some called out the leader, others added a bit of humour to his statement. Here are some of the reactions the statement garnered:

Childless couples have babies after eating mangoes from my farm: Sambhaji Bhide : Knowledge and Education Can be Used in Many ways,,, — sureshkant shinde (@sureshkants) June 12, 2018

But I am an unmarried. I can’t have Mangoes from his farms. Sorry #sambhajibhide . 😃😂 — Sanjay Mishra (@msanjay1930) June 12, 2018

Mango is seasonal!!!

Birth dates of new borned babies will be 3 months before mango season.!!!!! — Ashok (@Ashudarling73) June 12, 2018

Absolutely. One question for him, Is anything special about the soil of his land or its everything about the fruit?

If only the fruit is the reason, thn ppl can get the seed and plant it in their garden. Why pay a bomb for fertility treatments. A seed will be cheap. — Stella 🇮🇳 (@StellaIndian) June 12, 2018

Haapus for a good boy. Lagda for a birth defect child. Alphonso for Christian child. Kesar for girl child. Totapuri for a parrot instead of a child. — your worst nightmare (@kalpesh_78) June 12, 2018

Please don’t take Mr Sambhaji Bhide otherwise. He might be follower of Nirmal Baba. Please take it easy. — RAJPAL SINGH MALIK (@RAJPALSINGHMAL2) June 12, 2018

