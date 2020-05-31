Follow Us:
Sunday, May 31, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Good Samaritans in Bihar hand out food packets to passengers on train

Reportedly shot in Bengusari region of Bihar, the clip shows, volunteers rushing towards the tracks where the Shramik train going to Mizoram was stopped with bulk food supply.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2020 12:05:42 pm
The sweet gesture moved many people online. (Source: @ZoramthangaCM/ Twitter)

As stranded migrants return home from distant lands, a sweet gesture by a group of locals in Bihar distributing food has been winning hearts online. In a video that has gone viral, they were seen handing out food packets when a special train carrying migrants made a brief stop in Begusarai region while on way to Mizoram.

The volunteers were also seen donning masks and PPEs. The clip even reached the chief minister of the north eastern state who shared the video.

“Goodness for goodness,” CM Zoramthanga wrote referring to a previous video where home-returning Mizo people had given away their food parcels to flood victims in Assam. “India is beautiful when flooded with Love,” the CM added sharing the message of positivity online.

Watch the video here:

People on social media were moved by the thoughtful gesture and many opined, ‘together by taking care of one another, we can come out of this crisis, stronger’.

The passengers aboard the train were stranded due to nationwide lockdown and the train was one of the many special trains arranged by Indian Railways to transport people to their home states.

