VIDEO: Debate turns ugly, Samajwadi Party and BJP leaders fight on live TV

A Live television debate turned ugly after party members of Samajwadi Party (SP) and BJP broke into a brawl during the show. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and SP’s Anurag Bhadoria got into a heated argument that ended up with the two politicians manhandling one another.
Unable to control the matter, police was called after which Bhadoria was taken into police custody. A video of the incident was later shared by Bhatia with hashtag #SPKeGunde. In the 17-second video, the two politicians can be seen directing punches at one another as others try to stop the fight.
Watch the video here:
यह प्रवक्ता नहीं गुंडे है।
अनुराग भदौरिया ने पूरी डिबेट में व्यग्तिगत टिप्पणी करी और अपशब्द बोले
इनके हथकंडे हैं
खूब व्यग्तिगत टिप्पणियां करो
परिवार के लिए अपशब्द बोलो
और जब कुछ न काम आए और दूसरा व्यक्ति संयम बनाये रखे तो
हाथा पायी पे उत्तर जाओ।#SPKeGunde@BJP4India pic.twitter.com/KmsDGg93M1
— Gaurav Bhatia 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) December 8, 2018
The tweet, which has over one lakh views, drew quite some attention on social media with many criticising the actions of both the politicians.