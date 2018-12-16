VIDEO: Debate turns ugly, Samajwadi Party and BJP leaders fight on live TV

A Live television debate turned ugly after party members of Samajwadi Party (SP) and BJP broke into a brawl during the show. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and SP’s Anurag Bhadoria got into a heated argument that ended up with the two politicians manhandling one another.

Unable to control the matter, police was called after which Bhadoria was taken into police custody. A video of the incident was later shared by Bhatia with hashtag #SPKeGunde. In the 17-second video, the two politicians can be seen directing punches at one another as others try to stop the fight.

Watch the video here:

The tweet, which has over one lakh views, drew quite some attention on social media with many criticising the actions of both the politicians.