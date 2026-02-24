‘Listening to old people is the biggest mistake’: Why OpenAI’s Sam Altman issued this career warning to IIT Delhi students

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman interacted with students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, sharing insights on the biggest mistake youngsters make, while offering advice to students growing up alongside artificial intelligence (AI).

Responding to the question about the biggest mistake young people make, Altman stressed that the real issue is underestimating the rapid evolution of AI. He further urged students to experiment with AI daily.

“I think listening to old people is the biggest mistake young people make. For a predictor of what the world is going to be like going forward, I don’t think you should trust me for having good intuition of the rate of change. Young people always figure this out the best, and the world you are all inheriting is going to be very different, and you’ll have to quickly develop your own intuitions and trust them. But I think the traditional career advice is probably not going to work as well,” Altman said.