‘Salute to Max’: A hero sniffer dog retires, with a salute to CISF officers

A heartfelt retirement ceremony was organised for sniffer dog Max, a labrador who served in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for nearly five years.
The event took place at Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar to honour Max’s dedicated service.
According to CISF officials, Max made significant contributions to airport security during his tenure, using his keen senses and alertness to respond effectively in several serious situations. His performance earned admiration from both security personnel and airport authorities, The Tribune reported.
Born on March 10, 2020, Max was inducted into the CISF on July 3 of the same year. After completing intensive training, he was stationed at the Amritsar airport, the report added.
While trained service dogs typically serve for about eight years, officials said Max’s career was cut short due to a serious health condition, leading to his early retirement.
The ceremony was marked by emotional scenes, especially when his handler, Head Constable Jagjit Singh, bid him farewell, saying, “Love you, Max,” a moment that left many in attendance visibly moved. Fellow members of the dog squad paid tribute by saluting him in acknowledgement of his service.
The video shows Max saluting the officers.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video prompted heartwarming reactions. “Salutes and a big Thank You to Officer Max! Wishing you a happy, healthy life ahead!!” a user wrote. “Salute to Max and all the officials. Thank you for your service,” another user commented.
“Wonderful. Wish Delhi airport would treat dogs with so much fondness. Irrespective of job or breed,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational and storytelling purposes and does not provide professional advice on animal health or training.