‘Salute to Max’: A hero sniffer dog retires, with a salute to CISF officers

Born on March 10, 2020, Max was inducted into the CISF on July 3 of the same year (Image source: @truescoop/Instagram)

A heartfelt retirement ceremony was organised for sniffer dog Max, a labrador who served in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for nearly five years.

The event took place at Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar to honour Max’s dedicated service.

According to CISF officials, Max made significant contributions to airport security during his tenure, using his keen senses and alertness to respond effectively in several serious situations. His performance earned admiration from both security personnel and airport authorities, The Tribune reported.

Born on March 10, 2020, Max was inducted into the CISF on July 3 of the same year. After completing intensive training, he was stationed at the Amritsar airport, the report added.