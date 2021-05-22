scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 22, 2021
‘I’m Salman Khan’: Salman Rushdie’s hilarious response wins Twitter

Instead of being offended or ignoring the blunder, the award-winning author played along tagging Bollywood actor to let the Twitter user know she tagged the wrong Salman.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 22, 2021 5:57:40 pm
salman rushdie, salman khan, salman khurshid, salman rusdie witty response, salman rushdie mistaken identity tweet, viral news, funny news, indian expressMany appreciated him for his witty reply to the troll.

A recent case of mistaken identity involving Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie has started a laughing riot online.

Remember the epic Snapchat-Snapdeal confusion? Well, this one is somewhat similar. What happened recently was that the author faced abuses online when he was confused with politician Salman Khurshid over a tweet. But showing off his cool demeanor, the author had an epic response that is winning the internet.

It all started when Congress leader Khurshid tweeted two photos of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi while remembering the latter on his death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the politician captioned the images thus: “The once and future king of democracy.”

While many paid respect to the former PM, some were unhappy with Khurshid’s tweet. One of the Twitter users, Katu Satya (@dOfficialITgirl) replied to the tweet saying: “Expect a chamcha like @SalmanRushdie to use the word ‘King’ to define ‘democracy'”. Only instead of tagging Khurshid, the Twitter user erroneously tagged the Midnight’s Children author.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Instead of being offended or ignoring the blunder, the award-winning author played along and went on to tag Bollywood actor Salman Khan while responding to the Twitter user for the hilarious gaffe.

People loved his sense of humour and were left in splits. Many commented saying the tweet made their day.

