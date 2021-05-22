‘I’m Salman Khan’: Salman Rushdie’s hilarious response wins Twitter

Many appreciated him for his witty reply to the troll.

A recent case of mistaken identity involving Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie has started a laughing riot online.

Remember the epic Snapchat-Snapdeal confusion? Well, this one is somewhat similar. What happened recently was that the author faced abuses online when he was confused with politician Salman Khurshid over a tweet. But showing off his cool demeanor, the author had an epic response that is winning the internet.

It all started when Congress leader Khurshid tweeted two photos of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi while remembering the latter on his death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the politician captioned the images thus: “The once and future king of democracy.”

The once and future king of democracy. pic.twitter.com/UwpCabdgwm — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) May 21, 2021

While many paid respect to the former PM, some were unhappy with Khurshid’s tweet. One of the Twitter users, Katu Satya (@dOfficialITgirl) replied to the tweet saying: “Expect a chamcha like @SalmanRushdie to use the word ‘King’ to define ‘democracy'”. Only instead of tagging Khurshid, the Twitter user erroneously tagged the Midnight’s Children author.

Instead of being offended or ignoring the blunder, the award-winning author played along and went on to tag Bollywood actor Salman Khan while responding to the Twitter user for the hilarious gaffe.

I think you have the wrong Salman. I’m @BeingSalmanKhan. https://t.co/J9DSAI41P1 — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) May 21, 2021

People loved his sense of humour and were left in splits. Many commented saying the tweet made their day.

The humour of this sequence of tweets is Epic!! 😂 Thanks to all the 3 Salmans 😊😊😊

— Upasna Asthana (@luminosity18) May 21, 2021

Will the Real Salman Please Stand up.. — Deejay (@shockingcart) May 21, 2021

Amazing Response from a legend.. kudos to u sir..🤣🤣🤣🙏 — Amit Bhanot (@candidbhanot) May 21, 2021

Brevity is indeed the soul of wit. Bravo!! — Ajay Divakaran (@ajaydiv) May 21, 2021

And that is why Twitter should never have an edit button! https://t.co/xcKNu1f1CV — On Kar (@ORaiden) May 21, 2021

In these tough times, don’t miss a chance to #laugh! https://t.co/FwchUiEJPx — Powervati (@powervatitales) May 21, 2021

Salman ke peechay salman.. uske peechay salman… Too much salman. Inspired by a dialogue by another salman. https://t.co/uSGNNxrpBN — Mr. Sky (@lifeisbhram) May 21, 2021