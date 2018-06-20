Google ‘shows’ Salman Khan as ‘worst Bollywood actor’; but here is why there’s still hope for bhai’s fans

Someone has found Salman Khan’s picture and description coming up on Google search after searching ‘worst Bollywood actor’. Someone has found Salman Khan’s picture and description coming up on Google search after searching ‘worst Bollywood actor’.

Earlier this year, someone did a quick Google search on ‘India first PM’ and was taken aback to see current Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo coming up along with Jawaharlal Nehru’s description. And now, someone has found Salman Khan’s picture and description coming up on search after searching ‘worst Bollywood actor’. Not surprisingly, this resulted in a sudden flurry of activity on the Internet, with many on Twitter sharing screenshots of their search result and wondering what resulted in Google’s sudden aversion towards everyone’s favourite ‘Bhai’.

This is what many stumbled upon, after typing in ‘Worst Bollywood actor’ on Google.

#Race3

Even Google Knows the acting level of Salman Khan pic.twitter.com/me4QA4YzM7 — Sagnik (@Sangy_Sagnik) June 15, 2018

Apparently Salman Khan’s name pops up when you search for worst Bollywood actors on google. 😂 No one says it but google knows it. pic.twitter.com/0kG5YDg3tE — Stuti Mishra (@StuteeMishra) June 17, 2018

Apparently, it reached a point that people only had to type in ‘Worst’ to get Salman Khan in the search results on Google.

While indianexpress.com has reached out to Google, one of the plausible explanations is how meta tags determine what Google’s search shows. By the nature of it, Google picks up search keywords and shows articles and photos that have been uploaded with the said keyword as a tag. While that is there, here is why fans of the actor must not lose hope — Typing in ‘Real king of Bollywood’ will also show Salman Khan in the search results.

Are you a Salman fan? Tell us why you love him in the comments’ section below. Maybe we could turn Google’s opinion around that way?

